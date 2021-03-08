Marvin B. Good, 26, Pacific, is scheduled to be arraigned next week after being charged for assaulting a minor this past August.
Good has been charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree kidnapping, according to online court records.
In a sworn statement, Matt Corbett of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday, Aug. 30, a 14-year-old girl called the sheriff’s office to report she had been raped by a male she did not know. Due to the age of the victim and nature of the crime, the name of the victim is not being released.
A forensic interview was done with the victim Aug. 31, where she disclosed she had been walking through her neighborhood, Windfall Estates Trailer Park in Catawissa, when she was approached by a male she did not recognize from the area who asked if she had seen a white pickup truck. The victim told the male she had not. He then grabbed her by the arm into a wooded area and assaulted her, according to the victim’s statement.
The male was later identified as Good.
Good told Corbett he was in that area after riding a go-kart from his boss’ home, who lives nearby, and the go-kart broke down. Good told Corbett he thought it had run out of gas, and he was given a ride to a residence inside Windfall Estates Trailer Park.
Good told Corbett that after he used methamphetamines and marijuana, he left the residence to look for gas. Good told police he then came across the victim, and the two went into the woods where a sexual encounter occurred. Good told investigators the victim was nervous during their encounter and ran home.
Good will go before Circuit Court Jude Craig Hellmann Monday, March 8, at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Good is no longer being held at the county jail and was released into the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.
If convicted on the sodomy charge, Good could face up to 7 years in prison and pay a fine up to $10,000. If convicted of second-degree kidnapping, Good could be ordered to serve up to 7 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.