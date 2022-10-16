Joseph M. Dubbs, 54, of Pacific, will spend the next 15 years in a state prison after being sentenced Wednesday on charges of child molestation and sexual assault.
The charges against Dubbs date back to the mid-1990s, the early 2000s, and the year 2020, according to court records.
Dubbs was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in May 2021. The grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, one count of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child.
The first-degree child molestation charge stems from sex acts that occurred between Jan. 1, 1994 and Nov. 4, 1996 and Jan. 1, 1995 and Dec. 31, 1997 and on two different children. A third child was molested between Dec. 9, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2002, and on or about Jan. 29, 2020, according to the grand jury indictment.
Due to the nature of the crimes and the age of the victims, their identities are not being released by authorities.
In court on Wednesday, Dubbs pleaded guilty and received his sentence from Franklin County Judge Craig Hellmann.
Hellmann sentenced Dubbs to 15 years in prison on the second-degree child molestation charge, 15 years in prison on the statutory sodomy charge, seven years in prison on one of the first-degree child molestation charges, five years in prison on the sexual misconduct charge, and seven years on the other first-degree child molestation charge.
All of his prison sentences are to run concurrently. The Missouri Department of Corrections’ online database of state prison inmates does not list Dubbs at a particular Missouri prison.