The man who pleaded guilty in March to kidnapping and assaulting a minor this past August has been sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to electronic court records.
Marvin B. Good, 26, of Pacific, was arrested after a unidentified female teen called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to report that she had been raped by a male she did not know. Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the crime, the name of the victim is not being released.
The teen told police as she walked through her neighborhood in Catawissa that she was approached by a male she did not recognize from the area. The man reportedly asked her if she had seen a white pickup truck. The victim told the male she had not. He then grabbed her by the arm and led her into a wooded area and assaulted her, according to the victim’s statement.
The male was later identified as Good, who was charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree kidnapping.
Good told deputies he was in that area after riding a go-kart from his boss’ home, who lives nearby, and the go-kart broke down. Good told deputies he thought it had run out of gas, and he was given a ride to a residence inside Windfall Estates Trailer Park.
Good told deputies that after he used methamphetamine and marijuana, he left the residence to look for gas. He then came across the victim.
In a recent court proceeding, Good was sentenced to six years in prison on the statutory sodomy charge. The maximum sentence he could have received was seven years.
Good was also sentenced to four years in prison on the kidnapping charge. He could have been ordered to serve an additional seven years. The two sentences are to run consecutively.
Good is currently incarcerated at the Tipton Correctional Center, according to electronic prison records.