Criminal charges were filed this past week against a Pacific man, who authorities say came into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, beat her new boyfriend, sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, brandished a machete against the couple and then sold the couple’s belongings while holding them hostage in their apartment.
Joshua Siebe, 32, was arrested and formally charged with one count of felony rape or attempted rape on Nov. 16, according to electronic court records. Siebe is being represented by Jesse J. Hardy, an attorney with the circuit’s public defender’s office.
In a Nov. 18 court hearing, Siebe pleaded not guilty. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 3 in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Siebe arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Pacific on Oct. 28. The ex-girlfriend is not named in court documents.
Siebe’s ex-girlfriend told police that he physically assaulted her and her new boyfriend, including hitting the boyfriend in the face with a glass bottle. Siebe reportedly also threatened them with a machete.
The woman also told police that Siebe sexually assaulted her and then made her sit and watch as her boyfriend lay bleeding on the floor.
Anytime the woman tried to render aid to her boyfriend, she told police that Siebe would attack them both again.
Siebe proceeded to go through the couple’s apartment and was “calling his friends and selling their belongings to his friends.”
Police say Siebe was interviewed and did acknowledge that he had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, who also is not named in the court documents, with a machete. He also acknowledged that he broke the man’s arm and hit him with a glass bottle, according to a sworn statement from a detective with the Pacific Police Department.
Siebe denied sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
If convicted, Siebe could be sentenced to a minimum of five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections or a maximum of life in prison.