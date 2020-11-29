A Pacific man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol reported Anthony E. Frenzel, 27, of Wildwood, was driving a 2002 Ford F250 truck southbound on Route HH in rural Franklin County at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. As Frenzel’s vehicle neared Wildwood Lane, it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Daniel R. French, 30, of Pacific, head on.
French, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by St. Clair Ambulance personnel at 2:36 p.m. French’s body was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue by the Russell-Colonial Funeral Home.
The Highway Patrol’s report did not list if Frenzel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured in the crash. He was taken by Meramec Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.