A Pacific man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that Gerald Johnson, 75, was traveling eastbound on Highway O east of Highway N on a 2005 Harley-Davidson Super Glide motorcycle at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle, which had been traveling too fast for conditions, slid off the right side of the roadway.
