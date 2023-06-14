A Pacific man was seriously injured Monday, and subsequently charged with two felony counts, after allegedly stealing a pickup truck from an auto repair shop, leading police on a pursuit, and crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 100.
At about 9 a.m. Monday, the owner of a 2001 Ford Ranger reported to the Pacific Police Department that the vehicle had been taken from Osage Street Garage, located at 1901 W. Osage St. in Pacific, without his consent by an unknown person.
Later Monday morning, a PPD officer located the vehicle in a field east of 1475 N. Thornton St. in Pacific. The officer began to approach the vehicle, but it allegedly fled at high speed and headed west on Thornton Street. The pickup allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Thornton and Viaduct Street and again at Viaduct and the I-44 westbound onramp.
The vehicle allegedly drove through private property and crossed the lane divider while heading west on Thornton Street. The driver was identified by the pursuing officer and a witness as Matthew Wilkerson, 19, of Pacific, according to police.
About two hours later, the pickup was recovered after it crashed on I-44 and the driver, identified as Wilkerson by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, admitted he stole the vehicle and fled from law enforcement, according to the PPD.
The crash occurred at about 12:42 p.m. as Wilkerson was attempting to flee from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and tried to take the exit from westbound I-44 onto Highway 100, according to the highway patrol. Wilkerson allegedly went through the grass median, lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and the vehicle overturned.
Wilkerson was seriously injured in the crash, according to the patrol, and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur by Meramec Ambulance District personnel.
He was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $25,000, according to online court records.