Police Light Crime Graphic

A Pacific man was seriously injured Monday, and subsequently charged with two felony counts, after allegedly stealing a pickup truck from an auto repair shop, leading police on a pursuit, and crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 100.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, the owner of a 2001 Ford Ranger reported to the Pacific Police Department that the vehicle had been taken from Osage Street Garage, located at 1901 W. Osage St. in Pacific, without his consent by an unknown person.