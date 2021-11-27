A Pacific man has been accused of causing over $7,000 of property damage, stalking, sending thousands of harassing text messages — many of them death threats — and distributing nude photos of his ex-girlfriend without her permission.
Jeffrey R. Fox, 32, has been charged with class-D felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, class-E felony threatening nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, class-E felony stalking, class-E felony harassment, two counts of class-E felony property damage and four counts of class-B misdemeanor property damage, according to online court records.
Fox “quasi-dated” a woman for a couple of months in late spring and early summer 2020, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington Police Department. When the woman began to distance herself from Fox, he allegedly became “pushy” and “controlling.”
After having cut romantic ties with Fox, around July 2020, the woman reportedly began receiving harassing and threatening text messages from several different numbers, totaling approximately 4,416 anonymous text messages from 542 different phone numbers, according to the statement. Most of these text messages were received between September 2020 and February 2021, at all hours of the morning and night, but particularly from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the statement.
Fox claimed he was also receiving the anonymous text messages, according to the statement, and he claimed they were from a former friend of the individual. He then reportedly used this piece of information — the fact that they both felt victimized by the woman’s former friend — to convince her to stay in contact with him, according to the statement.
Around September or October 2020, the woman began dating someone else, according to the statement. Fox reportedly attempted to confirm whether she was dating. At this time, the content of the anonymous text messages allegedly became more severe, including threats to damage her vehicle, throw roofing nails in the roadway where the woman and her family would be driving and to cause her physical harm if she did not stay away from her new romantic partner. The threats allegedly escalated into death threats in which the sender threatened to stab, shoot and burn her to death and burn her family’s home. The threats were allegedly accompanied by photos of knives, funerals, burning buildings, burned human remains and satellite images of the woman’s parents’ house.
The individual also received anonymous messages containing nude photos of her in the shower, according to the statement. The woman told police she did not consent to the photos being taken or know that they even existed until she was sent them. The sender allegedly threatened to send these nude images to her family, friends and customers at her job if she did not break up with her romantic partner. The sender also allegedly threatened to print them out and post them in the bathrooms of bars and restaurants around downtown Washington. The images were then reportedly sent, via fake Facebook accounts, to the woman’s parents.
Throughout this, 11 property damage incidents occurred in connection to the text messages. These incidents included shooting the woman’s car with a BB gun, spray-painting the woman’s car, shooting her neighbor’s car windows with a BB gun and slashing the tires of her new romantic partner’s vehicle, according to the statement. The property damage totaled more than $7,019. The sender of the anonymous messages took credit for many of these events or referenced them in some way.
A search warrant was granted, and police searched Fox’s home. At his home, police found Fox’s cellphone and reportedly determined he had been sending the messages. Of the 542 phone numbers used to send the text messages, 266 were authenticated by Apple and directly linked to his phone; the remaining 276 were indirectly linked to his phone. Fox also allegedly had been searching the internet for information about the individual’s new romantic partner and his family. Police also found videos taken of the woman driving, seemingly without her knowledge.
Police were reportedly able to identify a truck in videos sent to the woman as one owned by Fox, and the woman reportedly followed a truck that was fleeing one of the property damage scenes and wrote down the license plate number, make and model, according to the statement. That information matched a truck owned by Fox’s parents.
Fox was taken into custody in connection with these incidents and was held with a $100,000 cash-only bond. No hearing has been scheduled yet for Fox, according to online court records.