A Pacific man is facing felony charges after authorities say he was found with fentanyl and a prybar.
In May, Marc A. Johanning Jr., 34, was indicted on charges for possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of burglary tools, a Class E felony.
The charges stem from Nov. 16, 2020, when Johanning Jr. allegedly was found in possession of fentanyl and a prybar, which is “a tool adapted and designed and commonly used for committing or facilitating offenses involving forcible entry,” according to the felony complaint.
If convicted, Johanning could face up to 7 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the drug charge and up to four years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the burglary tools charge.