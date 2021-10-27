A Pacific man has been accused of burglary, assault and terroristic threat.
Bradley J. Woodcock, 25, has been charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and second-degree terroristic threat, a class E felony, according to court documents.
On Oct. 20, Woodcock allegedly entered BBC Industries on Jefferson Street in Pacific, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Pacific Police Department. He was then forcibly removed, according to the statement, but returned to the building with a baseball bat and chased an employee around the building with the bat. After leaving the building, Woodcock reportedly said he was going to get a firearm and that he had 30 rounds for it.
Woodcock was arrested and held on a $200,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records. A hearing was scheduled for Monday.