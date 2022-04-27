A Pacific man has been charged with robbery in connection with a reported stabbing incident.
Undra D. Lane Jr. faces a first-degree felony robbery charge and has been arrested and held with a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2500 block of Highway T, according to the press release. The alleged victim, who was not identified by police, reportedly told police that he was in a verbal argument with Lane when Lane pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. He told police the knife cut his hand, and Lane hit him in the head several times before taking property and leaving the home.
Deputies reportedly found Lane at his home with the knife and the alleged victim’s property.
A hearing for this case is scheduled at 2 p.m., May 2 at the Franklin County Courthouse, according to online court records.