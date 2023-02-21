Handcuff Graphics
A Pacific man has been charged with second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly choked and punched a person inside a rural Pacific home. 

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reports that deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Aire Lane in rural Pacific after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene they were able to interview a person inside that home, who told them that they had been thrown to the ground, choked and punched by a man identified as Branden V. Stricklan.