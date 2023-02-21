A Pacific man has been charged with second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly choked and punched a person inside a rural Pacific home.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reports that deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Aire Lane in rural Pacific after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene they were able to interview a person inside that home, who told them that they had been thrown to the ground, choked and punched by a man identified as Branden V. Stricklan.
Stricklan, 35, was also interviewed by deputies at the scene.
He told investigators that the pair had been arguing and that their argument had turned physical. He reportedly admitted to authorities that he had thrown the victim to the ground and assaulted her.
The victim had visible injuries consistent with the information provided during the interviews, deputies noted in their report.
Stricklan was taken into custody and transferred to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility in Union. A hearing has not been issued in this case.