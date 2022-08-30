A Pacific man is facing multiple new criminal charges after authorities say he attempted to break-in to his ex-girlfriend's home. 

Derrick Jerome Moore, Jr., 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted burglary, one count of second-degree property damage, and one count of disturbing the peace. While the attempted burglary charge is a felony, the property damage and disturbing the peace charges are misdemeanors, according to court records. 