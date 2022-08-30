A Pacific man is facing multiple new criminal charges after authorities say he attempted to break-in to his ex-girlfriend's home.
Derrick Jerome Moore, Jr., 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted burglary, one count of second-degree property damage, and one count of disturbing the peace. While the attempted burglary charge is a felony, the property damage and disturbing the peace charges are misdemeanors, according to court records.
All of the new charges stem from an Aug. 15 incident that occurred in the Avery Mobile Home Park in Pacific.
According to dispatchers, a caller had dialed 911 to report that a man was threatening an unidentified woman with a handgun. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled the scene.
During the investigation, officers learned that the man — later identified as Moore — had come to the residence to "confront his ex-girlfriend." While at the mobile home, Moore allegedly attempted to kick the door open and then broke a window. He also threatened the victim, who is not identified by police, with a handgun.
After securing the scene, deputies canvased the area in hopes of finding Moore. He was located on Aug. 27 as he was seen walking down West Osage in Pacific by a Franklin County Sheriff's Department deputy.
According to court records, a preliminary hearing in this case has been scheduled for Sept. 29. A preliminary hearing is when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed.
Court records also show that Moore has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
Moore is also facing charges for several other cases in Franklin County.
For example, he has been charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape, one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree child molestation. The rape charges date back to 2016, while the molestation charges date back to 2015. All of these charges are the focus of criminal case that was filed in 2020.
The case is ongoing, according to electronic court records, with a hearing scheduled for Sept. 12. Court records show that the case has been delayed due to Moore's incarceration in the Washington County Jail.
Moore also faces charges that range for making a false report, failure to register motor vehicle, driving without a license, and other traffic-related charges.