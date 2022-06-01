A Pacific man has been accused of assaulting a police officer.
Robin E. Williams Jr., 43, has been charged with first degree assault, a Class A felony that carries up to 30 years in prison if convicted, and resisting arrest, a Class E felony that carries up to four years in prison if convicted.
On Wednesday, a police officer was trying to arrest Williams for an outstanding warrant when Williams allegedly ran away, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Pacific Police Department.
The probable cause statement does not specify what the outstanding warrant was for, but online court records show that Williams has pleaded guilty for misdemeanor traffic charges and infractions in 2019.
The police officer reportedly chased Williams into a residence and once inside Williams allegedly hit him repeatedly on the head with a portable bluetooth speaker, his fist, elbows and feet, according to the probable cause statement.
When more officers arrived to the scene, Williams reportedly had the officer on the ground with his legs wrapped around the officer’s neck and pulling on his arm.
The officer reportedly had lacerations on his face and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, according to the statement.
Williams is scheduled for a hearing at the Franklin County Courthouse at 2 p.m. June 2, according to online court records.