At its meeting Tuesday, the Pacific Board of Aldermen amended the personnel manual to say the city collector and city marshal, both elected officials, are considered full-time city staff.
The board of aldermen voted for the change unanimously. It means the two officials will receive the same leave packages and employee benefits, including the city’s retirement and health insurance plans, as other city employees. It also means they must comply with the code of conduct outlined in the personnel manual. The bill also gives them four weeks of paid vacation and five sick days.
This doesn’t change the election process, though. The collector and marshal will still be elected every four years.
Acting Mayor Herb Adams contends that the city is not recategorizing the employees; rather, he is just “cleaning the language up.” He said that they have always been city employees because they have a W-2 and pay into Social Security.
Adams said the city did this to give City Marshal Scott Melies vacation time as he previously had none.
Prior to discussing this bill, Debbie Kelley, the city collector, urged the board to table the bill or vote it down entirely.
“I don’t believe, as an elected official, I had a chance to really go over this with you,” she said.
Her concern, she explained later in a phone interview with The Missourian, is that her role as an elected official who answers to voters would conflict with the role she will now have as an employee, who reports to the city administrator.
She gave a recent example of this conflict: At Tuesday’s meeting, Adams announced that the city recently sent letters to residents saying they’d need to cut their grass to comply with city code. When they didn’t cut it, the city paid for it to be cut and sent residents a bill. However, after a resident requested more information about their bill, Kelley realized that the correct protocol to send the letter was not followed, so they needed to return the money to the residents. The city returned the money. Kelley is worried her role as an employee of the city would conflict with her responsibility as an elected official to call attention to matters like these.
City Administrator Steve Roth pointed The Missourian to the public note he sent to the board prior to the meeting. “I completely reject the idea that the intent of this bill is to make the elected officials subject to the direction of the City Administrator,” he wrote. “If the City Administrator then is put in a position of having direct supervision, or disciplinary authority, over elected officials, this would be a direct conflict which I want no part of. I have never asserted any such authority in my time here, nor would I in the event this bill is passed.”
Melies, who serves as chief of police, said he “welcomed” the ordinance.
He said this promotes accountability and that he has no reason to fear accountability.
“In the past, chief of police could just do whatever he wanted,” he said. “There’s no one holding him accountable.”
He said that one election every four years is not sufficient accountability. He gave an example: Hypothetically, he said, if there were any allegations of sexual misconduct, the city would need to discipline him right away and not wait until the next election. Because this bill requires he comply with the code, he said this accomplishes that.
He also appreciates the vacation time. He said he has out-of-town family that he’d like to be able to visit. He also said that before this, police chiefs were just taking vacation anyway.
“The bill really just clarifies a practice that was already in place,” he said.
He acknowledged how his opinion differed from Kelley’s.
“If you’re not doing anything wrong, why would you be worried about accountability?” he said. “In my opinion, she wants to have her cake and eat it, too.”
He said he suspects she wants the flexibility of being an elected official who isn’t required to be in the office a set amount of time but also doesn’t want the accountability.
Kelley said that elections weren’t the only way she was held accountable. She pointed out that the work she does is recorded in daily journals, audited yearly and reviewed by the city clerk regularly.