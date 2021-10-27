Al Baldwin, the executive vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) who launched the bank’s Pacific branch, died Sunday at age 66.
Baldwin joined FSCB in December 2017 after 34 years of banking experience, including serving as president and director at Bank Star, according to Missourian archives.
“There’s so much to say about Al,” said Patricia Dubuque, who worked with Baldwin for over 20 years.
“He was the measure of a good man,” she said.
Other colleagues attested to his professionalism and character as well.
“Here’s Al’s thing: Al wanted to take care of his costumers,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington. “He wanted to be there for them. He wanted to be there for the community as a whole. And so when he joined us, his No. 1 thing was (that) he was near retirement and wanted to find a place in which he could bring his customer base and know they’re going to be taken care of.”
Baldwin started with FSCB in Washington but soon after returned to Pacific.
“We moved him to a trailer on the site that we have today in May of 2018,” Breckenkamp said. By January 2019, Baldwin had a branch in operation.
Through that bank, as well as his years at Bank Star, Baldwin made an impression on the community, Breckenkamp said.
“When you needed something in that town, whether it was a donation for a community event, whether it was a fundraiser, whether it was the community needed a loan made for this corporation coming in town for jobs, you turned to Baldwin,” Breckenkamp said.
John Freitag, vice president of FSCB and a colleague of Baldwin’s, said Baldwin had an indescribable quality.
“Al was one of those guys who, when he walked in the room, you knew it,” he said. “He just had such a positive energy that he brought with him into a room.”
He said that the community really trusted him as a banker. “He was the banker in Pacific that everybody knew and everybody trusted,” Freitag said. “People banked with Al Baldwin because they knew he was the guy.”
And that trust was exemplified in the community’s response to Baldwin’s death.
Acting Pacific Mayor Herb Adams called him “a great civic leader for Pacific” and a “really good friend.”
“He was a very outgoing person in our community,” he said. “He loved Pacific’s people, and he loved Pacific’s business community.”
Adams thought highly of him as a professional as well. He said when Baldwin left Bank Star for FSCB, he moved his money from Bank Star to FSCB.
Former Pacific Mayor Steve Myers also had kind words for Baldwin. “Losing Al is a tremendous loss for not only Al’s family but for Pacific and the banking community in general,” he said. “There’s a big hole is Pacific that won’t be filled soon.”
Meramec Valley R-III School District shared its condolences on Facebook.
“Al was a supporter of the Meramec School District since the late 1990s,” said Dr. Ketina Armstrong, communications director. “Al spent many hours for the betterment of our schools and community. The Meramec School District is proud to call Al a friend and will cherish his legacy.”
She pointed out that just last Thursday, he was in a classroom teaching workplace skills.
“One of our customers came in the other day and said, ‘Al was not only my banker, he was my friend,’ ” Dubuque said, “and he only knew him through the bank.”
That, she said, demonstrated the impact Baldwin had on the community.
Funeral arrangements were pending as of press time.