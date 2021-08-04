Truckers parking to sleep for the night, littering and even throwing bottles of urine out their windows have created a problem on the Interstate 44 ramp in Pacific, and the city is looking for solutions.
“On I-44 westbound, truckers will pull off there at night, and they’ll line up to sleep,” Mayor Steve Myers said at a July 20 meeting of the board of aldermen. “Well, in the morning, and I’m not going to be crude about this, but they have a bottle, and that bottle contains what should be in a toilet, and they throw it out their window.”
At a previous meeting July 6, the board of aldermen passed a resolution charging the beautification committee with revitalizing the ramp.
“That’ll give them a real project,” said Ward 2 Alderman Herb Adams, who proposed the resolution.
However, Adams hopes the committee goes further than just finding solutions to this issue. He wants committee members to spend the next nine months cleaning up the area and making it look nice.
The Pacific Beautification Committee discussed this at its monthly meeting July 21, developing a few ideas for how to curb littering. The first idea was to erect a sign reminding drivers of the littering ordinance, which bans littering and dumping under penalty of up to 90 days in jail or up to $1,000 in fines.
Police Chief Scott Melies advised the committee that if it creates a sign, it should make sure to include the ordinance number on the sign because, in his experience, having the number listed is more likely to persuade drivers to comply.
However, city attorney Robert Jones said the ordinance is difficult to enforce. Police must catch a person in the act of littering to punish them for it. Still, the beautification committee thinks a reminder could help.
Another idea offered was to ask the police department if it could set up cameras or patrols to watch for littering. This would help them enforce the ordinance. The committee also discussed proposing an ordinance banning overnight parking at the ramp. Such an ordinance would have to be approved by the board of aldermen.
The committee also discussed beginning regular maintenance and mowing of the area but said manpower was an issue. The committee is struggling to recruit members for the two spots it currently has open. Drew Stotler, the board of aldermen’s liaison to the beautification committee, suggested that the committee post an ad on Facebook or offer scholarships as a way to recruit.
Those who wish to join the committee may fill out an application at pacificmissouri.com.