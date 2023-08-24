Plans for a new industrial park in Pacific took a significant step toward becoming reality last week when, despite lingering concerns from some, the city’s Board of Aldermen approved the final plat for the project.
For more than a year, Pacific officials discussed a plan by developer Conway Contracting Inc. to construct Pacific Logistics Park north of Industrial Drive and existing industrial development in the area, and south of the West Lake housing subdivision. The proposal was delayed, however, due to concerns over traffic and stormwater, among other issues.
Asked by Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley if he would like to weigh in on the proposed final plat, Harold Selby, Pacific’s new interim city administrator, said at the Aug. 15 Board of Aldermen meeting that the fact that the project is divided into phases will allow the city to hold Conway Contracting accountable.
“It looks like the development’s just on the front eight acres or so, so I think that will be telling if we have any water problems from that section before it gets to that back section,” Selby said. “So maybe we can make changes, or not issue permits, for the development of the other acreage, so we can keep an eye on it.”
In previous discussions of Pacific Logistics Park, concerns were raised about the proposed park’s impact on traffic in the neighborhood, particularly on Candlewick Lane. Traffic was not discussed last week, although local resident Shelly Horvath, who lives near the industrial park site, once again brought up drainage issues.
“I have a lot of water problems now. Everything flows down through my yard and sits in it. So I have to have a French drain put on my property just to try and contain what I have now. If we have a problem with this retention pond, that’s going to be a big problem for me,” Horvath said.
“I didn’t move out here to have more problems. I moved out here to get away from St. Louis County’s problems,” she added. “I don’t want to have to deal with that again. I don’t want to move again. I find this to be pretty sad.”
In response to questions from Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows, Dan Conway, president of Conway Contracting, said that while there will continue to be water running off of the property where the industrial park is proposed, the release rate will be lower than it is now. Conway said his company has gone above and beyond the city’s requirements to make sure the project goes smoothly and meets expectations.
“The first thing that we’re going to do is build the detention basin,” Conway said. “That will also be used as a siltation basin as we’re starting the construction work to kind of collect anything while we’re first working, so we’re going to do that on the first phase, and when we get to the back, we’ll build those detention basins first, that will act as siltation basins in case anything happens during construction.”
If construction of the industrial park led to an increase in the flow rate of water coming off the property, Conway said, that would indicate there was a design or engineering problem.
“I’m just telling you that there’s not going to be an increase in flow rate, and if there’s an issue, you know, we’re going to be there, and if we need to adjust or correct something, we’re going to do it,” Conway said. “We’ve been here for over a year, and we’ve done everything that you guys have asked for and more, so we’re here and we’re not going away, so we’re going to take care of it.”
Conway’s reassurances were not enough for Meadows, however, who said prior to Conway speaking that she still had “major concerns” about water issues at the proposed industrial park site.
“I have spoken to plenty of people that live in West Lake. These are their homes, these are their livelihoods, and I just don’t think that there’s enough insurance here that if something were to happen that we can say we’ve done all of our due diligence,” Meadows said.
“I’m standing with the people on this one. I’m just not for it whatsoever. I don’t think they’ve been appeased by any of the comments made and I can tell you if I were them I wouldn’t be either,” she added.
The final plat was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Meadows opposed.
