Pacific Logistics Park
Buy Now

A map showing the planned location of the new Pacific Logistics Park, with a closer view of the site highlighted in yellow.

 Submitted Photo.

Plans for a new industrial park in Pacific took a significant step toward becoming reality last week when, despite lingering concerns from some, the city’s Board of Aldermen approved the final plat for the project.

For more than a year, Pacific officials discussed a plan by developer Conway Contracting Inc. to construct  Pacific Logistics Park north of Industrial Drive and existing industrial development in the area, and south of the West Lake housing subdivision. The proposal was delayed, however, due to concerns over traffic and stormwater, among other issues. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.