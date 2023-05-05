Pacific Logistics Park
A map showing the planned location of the new Pacific Logistics Park, with a closer view of the site highlighted in yellow.

 Submitted Photo.

The preliminary plat for a new industrial park in Pacific was narrowly approved after the Board of Aldermen initially deadlocked on the issue at a meeting this week. The decision came after extensive public comment, largely focusing on traffic concerns related to the development.

The new 52.64-acre Pacific Logistics Park will be located north of Industrial Drive and east of Highway N, adjacent to the existing Dailey Industrial Park. Prior to the board’s vote Tuesday, more than a dozen people spoke during the meeting’s public participation period on related traffic issues and tentative plans to install, or re-install, a gate on nearby Candlewick Lane, although that proposal was not up for a vote Tuesday.