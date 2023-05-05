The preliminary plat for a new industrial park in Pacific was narrowly approved after the Board of Aldermen initially deadlocked on the issue at a meeting this week. The decision came after extensive public comment, largely focusing on traffic concerns related to the development.
The new 52.64-acre Pacific Logistics Park will be located north of Industrial Drive and east of Highway N, adjacent to the existing Dailey Industrial Park. Prior to the board’s vote Tuesday, more than a dozen people spoke during the meeting’s public participation period on related traffic issues and tentative plans to install, or re-install, a gate on nearby Candlewick Lane, although that proposal was not up for a vote Tuesday.
“This issue has been discussed for many years,” City Administrator Steve Roth noted in his report included in the meeting’s agenda packet. “We attempted to research City records last fall to determine the exact sequence of events, but were unable to find a conclusive record of when/how the gate was installed, how long it was in place, and when it was removed. The facts thus appear to remain in some dispute.”
Candlewick resident Thomas Love said Tuesday that he heard directly from the late developer of the residential subdivision accessed by the street, Harlan Bruns, that a gate was installed restricting access to Candlewick from Industrial Drive when the first houses were built there in 1987. According to other speakers, however, there was never a gate, or if there was, it was generally not closed to traffic. Candlewick currently turns into Industrial Drive as it goes east beyond the residential section of the road.
Tom White, president of Aurora Technologies, Inc. said his business has been on Industrial Drive since the late 1980s “and there was never a gate there,” adding that he is considering moving his plant to Washington due to concerns about the proposed gate.
“I came here in 1988, don’t want to leave Pacific, we employ 450 people, but this gate has become an issue for me,” he said.
On April 25, Pacific’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted to recommend installing a gate to separate Candlewick Lane from Industrial Drive and restrict traffic from the current and future industrial park businesses onto Candlewick. The issue was included in Tuesday’s agenda as a discussion item, although Roth noted he would recommend a formal public hearing prior to final approval of the gate.
“I feel very sorry for the people on Candlewick Lane, and I know that they’re experiencing daily frustrations and daily dangers,” said Vicky Carra, who works in the existing industrial park. “However, I am here to tell you that the daily dangers in our park are not only for the residents of Candlewick.”
Carra said she was involved in an accident at the industrial park with a semi truck driver who could not see her small car and ended up pushing it for several hundred yards. She and others argued the traffic problems in the area would only increase if Candlewick is closed to truck traffic, leaving only one way in and out of the industrial park.
“If you involve more people coming and going through those very small egresses, you’re going to increase the number of traffic accidents that happen,” she said. “And trust me, you don’t want to be in a traffic accident, even at a low speed, with a big rig.”
Following the public comments, Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows said that after hearing from neighborhood residents and business stakeholders she saw no reason for the board to rush any decisions.
Jeff Hawley, representing Pacific Logistics Park, said he did not want to get in the middle of the debate over whether to put a gate restricting truck traffic onto Candlewick.
“We’re trying to stay out of this and let you all, who have the unilateral authority to do so, determine how you want to do it,” he said.
Hawley added, however, that Pacific Logistics Park reserves the right to refuse to put a new egress out of the existing industrial park through its own new industrial park, as it could adversely affect the usage of that property.
Meadows proposed several additional requirements to be added as conditions for the Board of Aldermen’s approval of the preliminary plat. Because a motion to approve the plat had already been made by Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley and seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley, however, and Presley declined to amend his motion, the board voted on the original motion.
Aldermen Presley, Kelley, and Rafael Madrigal voted in favor of the motion, while Meadows, Lesh and James Cleeve voted against it. Mayor Heather Filley cast the tiebreaking vote to approve the preliminary plat.