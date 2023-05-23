With their freshman year cut short because of the onset of COVID-19, Pacific High School’s graduating class certainly got off to a memorable start at the school.
Issues with online learning and mask requirements were recurring themes in the student speeches at Sunday’s commencement ceremony. But so was the 200-student class coming together to deal with the challenges it faced.
“These changes made going to school harder, but they also made us better, because they taught us perseverance,” said Abigail Dunn, the class salutatorian. “We know we can get through the hard moments because we’ve done it before.”
Nicholas Hunkins, student council president, recounted some of the numbers the class of ‘23 has accumulated since kindergarten, including eating 432,000 meals at school, taking part in 78 fire drills, receiving 48 “amazing” phone calls announcing school was canceled because of snow, as well as nine days being canceled because of Meramec River flooding in 2016 and 2017.
“All these numbers are interesting and factual, but they don’t show the small moments that we’ll remember, from the celebration on the basketball court after winning a big conference game, our first day returning to school without masks ... We will only have so many years, days, hours left ahead of us,” he told classmates, clad in purple caps and gowns. “So go out and make a difference. Increase the number of things that matter to you. Celebrate those small moments, because those are the ones that will make an impact that you will remember.”
Valedictorian Aleyna Daniel blasted the negativity young people deal with on social media and elsewhere, encouraging her fellow graduates to be kind to each other.
“Many may think that it’s acceptable and encouraged thinking that degrading others puts oneself in a higher position,” she said. “Let’s resolve today to end the contention around us. How we treat each other really matters.”
Along with being kind, Erin Brooks, senior class president, urged her classmates to be forgiving. “I don’t only mean to others, but especially to yourself,” she said. “You will make mistakes and meet challenges, but don’t let that prevent you from excelling.”
Meramec Valley R-III Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn encouraged students to be curious, start adventures, make new connections and be resilient.
“Everyone here today has faced challenges and failures,” she said. “Greatness takes time, practice and dedication. Everyone gets knocked down and, at times, feels like giving in. But regroup, take a deep breath, get back up, persevere and keep going, even when it’s hard.”