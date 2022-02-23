Thanks to a donation from the Great Rivers Greenway District, Pacific will likely be getting a new trail system along the Meramec River.
Great Rivers Greenway is a government agency established in 2000 by voters of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County with the goal of making the region more vibrant through a network of greenways along the area’s rivers. The agency is donating about 42 acres of Meramec Riverfront property primarily between Highway F and the Brush Creek entrance next to Liberty Field with the intent of building a trail. That trail has not yet been designed.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen will vote on an agreement with Great Rivers Greenway to accept the donation at its March 1 meeting.
The proposed agreement would give the property to the city at no cost. Great Rivers Greenway would design and construct a trail on the property and once construction is complete the city would be responsible for day-to-day operation and maintenance.
Construction costs would be Great Rivers Greenway’s responsibility. The city would be required to cooperate on construction, though. The city would be allowed to provide input on the design, but any of its proposed changes would require approval from Great Rivers Greenway.
Based on his conversations with Great Rivers Greenway, Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said if this agreement is approved, actual construction and trail development still wouldn’t occur for another one to three years.
“We feel it is advantageous to the City and does not create any particular obligation, with the exception of care and custody of the grounds,” Roth wrote in a memo to the board regarding this agreement.
He said city staff can address further questions at the board’s March 1 meeting. Aldermen will likely discuss this further at that meeting.