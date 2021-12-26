A one-car crash Sunday on Osage Street in Pacific resulted in serious injuries for one Pacific man.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Noles, 36, was driving westbound on Osage Street at 12:50 p.m. Sunday west of Hardeman Road, near Gray Summit. Noles, who was driving a 2008 Acura TL, fell asleep and traveled off the south side of the roadway, striking an embankment.
Noles was not wearing a seat belt and was transported by Meramec Ambulance to Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, according to the highway patrol. The Acura was towed with extensive damage.