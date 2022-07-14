The Pacific Board of Aldermen is set to vote on a rezoning request for a 48-acre area on Industrial Drive next to the Daily Industrial Park on July 19.
The rezoning is for two tracts, one 40 acres and another 8 acres. Both properties are owned by Barbara, John Timothy, Diana Kathleen and Philip Bradley Alt who are seeking to reclassify the property as M-1 light industrial. The land is the former site of their family farm.
According to the city code, “light industrial” zoning would allow developers office, light manufacturing, warehousing and other limited industrial uses. Both tracts are currently zoned “NU,” or non-urban, which allows for agricultural uses and single-family dwellings on large lots.
The property is under contract to be purchased by Conway Contracting. Conway Contracting has not released any specific plans for the property, which currently sits vacant.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning with the conditions that any development of the property must:
• Reserve a minimum 50-foot buffer with adjacent properties to the north and west.
• Conform to the city’s stormwater management ordinances, codes and regulations.
• Include fencing between it and the adjacent property to the east.
While he said the city must be respectful of nearby properties, City Administrator Steve Roth said this is an opportunity for the city to beef up its industry.
“The city, in my opinion, has a clear need for new industrial land,” he said, noting that the existing industrial parks in Pacific — Daily, Midwest and Jefferson Street — are all nearly fully occupied. “The opportunity to develop the subject property here for light industrial uses, I feel, could be a real boon to some of our existing businesses, and of course would also aid in attracting new ones.”
Roth said that businesses have reached out to him privately, saying that the city is at risk of losing them if it cannot meet their needs for more space. He declined to name specific businesses, but said he would tell any aldermen who wish to discuss the matter privately.
Pacific Community and Economic Development Director Steve Myers said the most recent expansion of Pacific’s industrial sector came on Integram Drive, where a cluster of companies, including True Manufacturing and PLZ Aeroscience Corporation, operate.
Myers did not have numbers on how many employees work in the industrial sector in Pacific.
During the July 11 Board of Aldermen meeting, several residents expressed their concerns about the rezoning. Those public comments lasted around half an hour.
Gary Meadows, who lives adjacent to the property in question, is concerned about how development could affect a creek that runs through part of the land. He speculated that it could backflow onto his or another neighbor’s property.
“The water issue is a serious, serious problem,” Meadows said.
He asked the aldermen to vote against the property or to prohibit them from developing the creek area or the forested area surrounding it.
Dan Conway, of Conway Contracting, responded to Meadows’ and other concerns about the water, explaining that he was confident in his company’s ability to properly manage the water.