Pacific residents could soon see wastewater increases on their utility bills due to a proposal that would up the user fees from $2.92 per 1,000 gallons to $4.14 per 1,000 gallons.
There is currently a $12.57 monthly minimum charge. This will not change in this proposal.
This would be the first increase since 2012, according to a memo from city staff. Pacific already charges more than Eureka, which charges $2.50 per 1,000 gallons, and Union, which charges $2.35 per 1,000 gallons, but this change would put the city above Washington, which charges $3.02 per 1,000 gallons. Eureka charges a monthly base fee of $15, Union charges a base fee of $2.65, and Washington charges $12.50. However, Union has a 1/4-cent sales tax that helps them fund the sewer system, and Washington has not changed its price since 2009.
St. Clair and Sullivan would still charge more than Pacific at $4.50 and $6.03 per 1,000 gallons, respectively. St. Clair charges a base fee of $10 a month, and Sullivan charges $11.81.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said this increase was so that the city could fund upcoming improvements to the system, as well as to keep up with inflation.
Ward 1 Alderman Butch Frick said he’d heard from seniors in Pacific concerned about this potential increase.
He said that for the small users, it may not make a huge difference, but for them, it does.
“Some of them, they just told me, ‘I don’t know what I’ll do if it increases,’ ” Frick said.
He pitched the ideas of creating an exception to the increase for certain residents or an assistance program. The board brainstormed these ideas but did not come to any consensus on them.
The Board of Aldermen will vote to approve or deny this change at their next regular meeting on July 20 at 7 p.m. at 300 Hoven Drive.