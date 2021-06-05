The city of Pacific is considering using $300,000 of its disbursement from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help run the renovated Red Cedar Inn.
The money can be used for tourism, as well as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, City Administrator Steve Roth told the board of aldermen at its Tuesday meeting. That means it can be used to help with Red Cedar Inn operations but not with paying the $2.16 million contract approved last month with St. Louis-based Legacy Contracting Group to rehab the one-time landmark Route 66 restaurant into a museum, gift shop and genealogy research center.
Pacific plans to open the renovated Red Cedar Inn in spring or summer 2022, with hopes of building it into a major attraction by the 100th anniversary celebration of Route 66 in 2026.
The city expects to receive $1.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Roth acknowledged $300,000 is a “fairly good-sized figure” to be used for Red Cedar Inn operations, which include employee salaries, programming and displays at the museum. “But we know it’s going to cost some money to operate the center, especially to get it off the ground,” he said.
Taxes supporting tourism have been down recently, Roth said. “If tourism is going to help support the Red Cedar, as it should, in my opinion, those funds are going to be limited,” he said. “And they are now — 2020 was definitely a down year for tourism. We saw that in our own hotel taxes.”
Legacy Contracting is responsible for stabilizing the 3,690-square-foot structure and also demolishing the existing north building addition, which was added in 1975, according to city documents. There is an additional 2,480 square feet in the basement. In addition to installing all new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems throughout the existing building, Legacy also will build a new 2,286-square-foot north building, which will be two stories.
With the exception of two modest additions in the back, National Park Service officials said the former restaurant’s interior and exterior look very much like they did in the 1930s when the Smith brothers opened it. James Smith II; his wife, Katherine Brinkman Smith; and their son, James Smith III, ran the business until 1972. The Red Cedar was closed from 1972 until 1987, when James Smith III reopened the business. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 but closed for good as a restaurant in 2005.
Alderman Herb Adams asked about the city having originally budgeted $2.5 million for the Red Cedar project, with $300,000 of that for operations.
“What would you suggest we do with the money we originally had planned to come out of the $2.5 million?” Adams asked.
Roth said the remaining $300,000 would be pledged toward a concrete curbing and asphalt overlay project on city streets. Bids on that project will be accepted Thursday, June 10.
He said the city should also look to see what it can do to improve broadband internet access with some of the remaining stimulus money.“We know that there are underserved areas of our community, and if there is a role the city can play, this is our opportunity,” he said. “We’ve never had any money that was allocated in any fashion for broadband.”
Although Franklin County already received a direct deposit of more than $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, half of its total allotment of stimulus funds, Pacific not only hasn’t received its money but still hasn’t got word on when it will receive it, Roth said.
Mask requirements
Also at the meeting, the board asked staff to come up with a plan to remove a mask requirement for city buildings. A vote is planned for the June 15 meeting.
“We don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not. It’s nothing that we’ve asked,” Roth said. “I think many are, and I think, generally speaking, staff is certainly more comfortable without wearing masks at this point.”
Adams said the city has followed the science and should continue to do so.
“Science is relaxing, and so is CDC and others,” he said. “We should move again based upon science. Around the country, things are being relaxed. I think we should follow suit.”
The city initially planned to continue requiring masks in meetings with nonemployees, but Adams suggested removing all requirements, which the rest of the board agreed to. He did recommend the city ask employees to wear a mask when meeting with people who prefer masking.