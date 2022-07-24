Pacific City Hall
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Ahead of the centennial celebration of U.S. Route 66, Pacific is considering sprucing up the road’s medians with native plantings.

2026 will be the 100th anniversary of the creation of Route 66, an iconic highway stretching across the western U.S. from Los Angeles to Chicago cutting right through Pacific. Famous for being a popular road trip route, Route 66 has become symbolic of road transportation in the U.S.