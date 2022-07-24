Ahead of the centennial celebration of U.S. Route 66, Pacific is considering sprucing up the road’s medians with native plantings.
2026 will be the 100th anniversary of the creation of Route 66, an iconic highway stretching across the western U.S. from Los Angeles to Chicago cutting right through Pacific. Famous for being a popular road trip route, Route 66 has become symbolic of road transportation in the U.S.
Charles Caverly, of Native Landscape Solutions Inc. gave a presentation at Pacific City Hall on July 6 explaining the benefits of choosing flowers and vegetation that are native to Missouri prairies.
“We’re talking about traditional landscape plantings,” he said. “We’re talking about spring bulbs, summer colors, fall mums.”
He said native plantings provide more variety from season to season, and their vibrant colors last longer.
“If we do things right with natives, we get colors from April until November, which is a big deal,” he said.
Another big perk of native plantings, Caverly said, is water and erosion control.
“Native planting plays a real key role in stormwater infiltration, erosion control and soil health,” Caverly said. “On a turf field, how much water is infiltrated by that turf field in an annual rainfall. So let’s just say an average rainfall, we get maybe about a half inch and then the rest of it runs off, right? An acre of prairie will take seven to nine inches of rainfall in an hour before it runs off.”
He explained that the roots of native plants help create “capillary bypasses” that allow water to travel deeper into the ground. This prevents erosion. The roots also make the soil richer as they die off and their organic biomass joins the soil.
Native plantings also require much less long-term maintenance, Caverly said. That’s because they’re in environments they’ve evolved to thrive in. A big piece of those savings is that native plants often don’t require an irrigation system.
Native plantings, Caverly said, will beautify the roadway, absorb rainwater that would otherwise seep into the street, and preserve native plants and the natural ecosystem.
The city of Washington did native plantings in the medians on Highway 100 in 2013. Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker previously told The Missourian that the plants receive a lot of compliments in July when the “plants are looking their best,” but they receive complaints during other months.