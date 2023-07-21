After seven years in the position, Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth is moving on.
“As the board is aware, I’ve submitted my resignation effective Aug. 11,” Roth said at the Tuesday, July 18, Board of Aldermen meeting. “I have been working with the mayor and city clerk and others in putting down items, lists, notes, information on the various projects that we have going forward. I will do the very best of my ability to, you know, leave the city in the best spot possible.”
Roth was hired in August 2016, filling a vacancy left by Harold Selby more than two years earlier.
“I do know from past experience — this is my second (city administrator) position — leaving a position is hard, but I truly want to leave the city in the best shape possible, and so it’s my intent to, again, make sure you have all the information that I can provide on the many different things that we have going on,” Roth told the board members Tuesday.
Prior to coming to Pacific, Roth had been New Haven’s city administrator since 2005. Before that, he was editor of The New Haven Leader newspaper for a decade. He grew up in Washington and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“I first off want to say thank you very much for your time served with the city,” Mayor Heather Filley said following Roth’s announcement. “I will say this again before your very last meeting — I am deeply saddened to see you go, but I do understand you’ve got to do what’s best for yourself, your family, your future and all of that, and I wish you nothing but the best in your next endeavors, and thank you again.”
Roth did not mention his future plans at the meeting Tuesday, and could not be reached for comment.
As for finding a replacement for Roth, Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve said he assumed the first steps in the search would be taken by the city’s Administrative Committee, which Cleeve is a member of.
Filley said she agreed the search process should involve the Administrative Committee, which she is also a member of, “as part of maybe forming a hiring committee, basically, in which we do have the Administrative Committee and some other individuals from organizations outside the city involved, as well as our police department, things to that nature.”
Filley said that at the Monday, July 24, Administrative Committee meeting “we can talk more about that, get the thoughts of that subcommittee, and then bring it back to the board, as well as — are there other avenues we may want to look at? Such as potentially hiring a recruiting firm to do the initial legwork for us and bring forward, then, qualified candidates.”
Later in the meeting, Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh also weighed in on the search for a new city administrator, saying the Administrative Committee would be “a good first place to start.” One of the first things the committee should do is review and update the city administrator job description “before we just pull up the old one and send it out,” Lesh added.
“I actually just had one (updated job description) hit my inbox today,” Filley said, “so that is something that we’ll forward on to the Administrative Committee too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.