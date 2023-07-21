After seven years in the position, Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth is moving on.

“As the board is aware, I’ve submitted my resignation effective Aug. 11,” Roth said at the Tuesday, July 18, Board of Aldermen meeting. “I have been working with the mayor and city clerk and others in putting down items, lists, notes, information on the various projects that we have going forward. I will do the very best of my ability to, you know, leave the city in the best spot possible.”

