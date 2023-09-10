Representatives from the city of Pacific and the Brush Creek Sewer District say they are nearing an agreement on the future of the district.
The update on the sewer district, which has been a source of contention for years, came after Gray Summit resident Kathy Rust told the Pacific Board of Aldermen that her daughter Rebecca, who lives on Ridgedale Drive in Pacific, is paying more than $100 per month in water bills, with about $75 of that for sewer.
“If I had known what I know now, I wouldn’t have let my daughter buy the house she bought, but, unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Kathy Rust said during the public comment section of the Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting of the Pacific Board of Aldermen.
Rust was joined by her daughter when she again spoke to the Brush Creek board, which is comprised of the three members of the Franklin County Commission, on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Rebecca Rust said that as a postal worker, she sees bills showing what customers using the city of Pacific’s water and sewer service and Brush Creek pay.
“To be honest, they’re still a lot lower,” she said of Pacific’s bills. “It does hurt a single person’s pocketbook a lot.”
But prices could be coming closer together because many cities are raising sewer rates, officials noted.
“Washington’s rates are going up 60-something percent,” said Mark Piontek, legal counselor for the county and Brush Creek, as well as Washington city attorney. “The other difference between a city-owned system and a district-owned system, the cities have a lot of other sources of revenue — taxes. A lot of cities subsidize their water and wastewater systems with taxes.”
Officials said Brush Creek customers are paying the same rate as sewer customers in Pacific, but Brush Creek customers pay more because they are paying down debt service.
“I don’t think it’s too far out of whack anymore,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Pacific and the Brush Creek district were involved in litigation in 2021 after Pacific raised rates it charges Brush Creek. But the lawsuit was resolved when Pacific aldermen voted to raise rates for city residents to the same levels it charges Brush Creek.
At the Pacific meeting, interim City Administrator Harold Selby told Kathy Rust that the city is nearing an agreement with Brush Creek, saying he recently took part in a remote meeting with commissioners and representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“We had a lot of problems and a lot of those problems have been fixed,” he said. “The city has invested millions and millions of dollars to get ready for more flow to come through the pipeline.”
At the Brush Creek meeting, Kathy Rust asked if Selby is correct about the entities working together.
“There are things getting put together to help the system in itself and help the city of Pacific with sanitation and wastewater,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “Right now we are still working through the grant that we were awarded to get attainment of those dollars and implement them.”
Brinker was referring to a $2.875 million grant from the Water Infrastructure Fund in Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery that the Missouri General Assembly approved this year. The money is to be used for “planning, design, construction, maintenance, repair, and capital improvements for water storage, water delivery, wastewater systems and stormwater systems” for the district of 450 sanitary sewer customers, according to House Bill 20.
Piontek said the money cannot be used for debt repayment.
“If we could, we would have paid it off,” First District Commissioner Todd Boland said.
No local match is required for Brush Creek to receive the grant.
The improvements and expansion of the system will allow Brush Creek to spread costs around to more customers, which will lower overall costs. “We’re going to almost double our capacity,” Piontek said.
Boland also met with Selby since he took over in August.
“Since we changed hands, I just wanted to introduce myself and make sure they were on board or if he had any questions for me,” Boland said.
The Brush Creek board, minus Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson who was absent, also voted to seek bids to replace First State Community Bank as the district’s financial institution. The meeting’s agenda indicated the board would be voting on naming Heritage Community Bank to the position, but Brinker said they decided to open it up for bidding after also receiving interest from Bank of Washington.
The county uses First State, so commissioners said they are looking to do business with an additional bank.
“It’s an opportunity to share the resources that are out there with other banks in the region,” Brinker said.
