In addition to amending the city’s personnel manual, the Pacific Board of Aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously to disband the city’s beautification committee, heard a report on the 2021 Pacific Rodeo and was informed of a new hire in the police department.
The beautification committee was a group of citizens that volunteered to help improve the city’s appearance. The group was founded in November 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting. The committee took on projects such as litter cleanup and the suggested ban on overnight parking on the Interstate 44 ramp. Recently, the committee had problems with attendance and recruiting and retaining members.
“People were unhappy,” said acting Mayor Herb Adams. “They did not have a clear mission. They did not have adequate funding.”
The responsibilities of the beautification committee will now fall to the parks department.
Meanwhile, Community Development Director Steve Myers reported that the 2021 Pacific Rodeo earned $42,814 in total revenue and has recorded expenses of $9,496 to date.
Police Chief Scott Melies told the board that the police department hired Amy Brand as its new communications supervisor. Brand has nearly 20 years of experience with police records, administration and dispatching from the Ellisville and Glendale police departments, according to Melies. “She’s well qualified and will be an asset to our team,” he said.