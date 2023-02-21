Hoping to cash in on baseball fields not being available in nearby Eureka, the Pacific Park Board is hoping the city can renovate its two baseball fields in time for the upcoming summer season.
“Personally, I would love to see this get done,” Park Board Chair Ryan Schaecher said during the group’s Feb. 13 meeting. “The desire is there to get these fields up and running.”
According to Park Superintendent Chris Fowler, he received one bid for $21,100 from Perfect Play Fields & Links.
“Believe it or not, there are not too many companies that do this kind of work,” Fowler said. The Park Board voted to recommend the Board of Aldermen approve the bid. The aldermen are expected to vote Tuesday night after The Missourian goes to press on the bid proposal.
In a letter to the city, Perfect Play Fields & Links representative Dan Ochsner said the company has been in business for 30 years and has done work at a variety of facilities belonging to grade schools as well as Major League Baseball and the National Football League.
According to the company’s proposal, their primary goal will be redirecting the surface drainage and ponding of the infields to allow water to escape the dirt. This will allow the fields to dry significantly faster after a rain event.
“Despite their proximity, there are significant differences in the approaches and needs of these two fields,” Ochsner said in his letter. For example, the company will strip the infield edge of vegetation in the north field to create symmetry and to provide dirt needed for grading. This work is expected to cost $7,150.
This work will be replicated on the south field, which will also require up to 120 tons of new infield dirt. The dirt will be dumped directly onto the infield and then spread over the existing infield to ensure there is a “consistent depth throughout” the area. This work is expected to cost $13,950.
“This work will get them back into the condition that they should be,” Fowler said. “I don’t think this is a bad price for as long as they have been neglected.”
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the work at the ballfields is an “unbudgeted expense,” but could be paid for thanks to better than expected sales tax returns.
“I don’t like unbudgeted expenses,” Roth said. “However, if we want to get our fields playable for this spring, this is the best option.”
Eureka’s baseball fields are undergoing renovations and may not be done in time for spring practices and early summer games, Fowler said.
“If Eureka is not able to get their fields finished, I would assume that we would have more people wanting to play on our fields,” said Park Board member Kim Walton. “This is a good time to jump on this.”
According to Fowler, the fields can be rented in two-hour increments. The city charges $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
“We could, potentially, be renting the fields two or three times a day, maybe more on the weekends,” Fowler said.