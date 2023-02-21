Pacific Baseball Fields
The backstop and dugouts of a baseball field stand at the Pacific Community Park Feb. 20. The Pacific Park Board recommended that a $21,000 bid to renovate this and another baseball field in the park be accepted.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Hoping to cash in on baseball fields not being available in nearby Eureka, the Pacific Park Board is hoping the city can renovate its two baseball fields in time for the upcoming summer season. 

“Personally, I would love to see this get done,” Park Board Chair Ryan Schaecher said during the group’s Feb. 13 meeting. “The desire is there to get these fields up and running.”