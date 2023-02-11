Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

If anyone wanted to use marijuana in public in Pacific, those plans have gone up in smoke.

The city’s Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 Tuesday, Feb. 7, to outlaw marijuana smoking or other uses in public areas. That includes places of employment, outdoor areas, public meetings and other areas. Violators face a civil penalty not to exceed a $100 fine.