If anyone wanted to use marijuana in public in Pacific, those plans have gone up in smoke.
The city’s Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 Tuesday, Feb. 7, to outlaw marijuana smoking or other uses in public areas. That includes places of employment, outdoor areas, public meetings and other areas. Violators face a civil penalty not to exceed a $100 fine.
Marijuana-infused products may also not be used in public, with an exception for culinary dishes or drinks prepared by restaurants in Pacific for on-site use that same day. Such food cannot be sold for delivery or take-out.
Marijuana is also against the law for anyone driving a motor vehicle or other motorized transportation in Pacific, or by any passenger in motorized transportation if it is operating within the city.
Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters in November 2022, sets a maximum civil penalty of $100 for public marijuana use violations, officials said.
City Administrator Steve Roth was asked if public areas included a person’s own yard.
“I would not consider their own private property to be a public area,” he said.
However, it would be against the law for someone to use marijuana in their own car in a public parking lot, Roth said.