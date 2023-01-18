Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Earlier this month, the Pacific Board of Aldermen approved a traffic study that could lead to the construction of a roundabout at a busy intersection off Interstate 44.

The city will retain George L. Crawford & Associates, known as CBB, of St. Louis, to conduct the traffic engineering study for the streets around Pacific’s exit and entrance ramps for westbound Interstate 44. The study includes Viaduct Street, which connects with the ramps at a current all-way stop just north of its intersection with Osage Street, or old Route 66; Hogan Road, which connects into Viaduct Street just north of the interchange and runs west to Gray Summit; and Thornton Road, which Viaduct Street runs into north of Hogan Road. Thornton Road has a truck stop and other truck-related businesses, while also connecting to housing developments.