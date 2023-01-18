Earlier this month, the Pacific Board of Aldermen approved a traffic study that could lead to the construction of a roundabout at a busy intersection off Interstate 44.
The city will retain George L. Crawford & Associates, known as CBB, of St. Louis, to conduct the traffic engineering study for the streets around Pacific’s exit and entrance ramps for westbound Interstate 44. The study includes Viaduct Street, which connects with the ramps at a current all-way stop just north of its intersection with Osage Street, or old Route 66; Hogan Road, which connects into Viaduct Street just north of the interchange and runs west to Gray Summit; and Thornton Road, which Viaduct Street runs into north of Hogan Road. Thornton Road has a truck stop and other truck-related businesses, while also connecting to housing developments.
The study will cost $19,900.
The project has an estimated cost of $3 million, with the city responsible for $600,000. According to minutes from the board of aldermen’s Dec. 20 meeting, Pacific cannot afford that cost but has discussed a cost-sharing agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Despite approving the agreement, some aldermen indicated they would like options other than a roundabout to be considered.
Alderman Andrew Nemeth asked if the city had received clarification about the possibility of traffic backing up from Osage Street into the roundabout.
“In a lot of the roundabouts that you see, whether it’s the ones at (Highway) 100 in Wildwood or some of the ones that are around, there’s really not a stoplight that affects those,” he said. “The traffic is just consistently moving through. … The reason for this is to get rid of the stacking issue that we have. My worry is that if that light sits there for a minute or two, however long that sits, could that back into the traffic circle and cause even more problems?”
City Administrator Steve Roth said the planned study would also evaluate traffic at the intersection of Osage and Viaduct streets.
The study is incorporating a “modest” level of growth into it, including a potential 200 new single family homes off Thornton Road, as well as a hotel, small retail center and restaurant off Hogan Road, Roth said.
“In my conversations with the consultant, if we were to have a major development along the lines of Gravois Bluffs, something just huge, then, obviously, it would be a type of game-changer, in which you would have to do further traffic impact studies to understand what you would need to do to accommodate that,” Roth said.
With trucks using the intersection because of the Pilot truck stop north of it, Alderman James Cleeve said “a roundabout is the worst thing you can do for truck traffic.”
“I agree something needs to be done there for sure, I can’t find anything that says a roundabout’s the way to go there,” he said. “With five entrance points makes it even worse.”
Officials said the study could come back with ideas other than a roundabout.
“Once they do the traffic study on this portion of the area, that could potentially negate the idea of a roundabout being the best alternative for that intersection,” Mayor Heather Filley said. “Or they could continue to say, yes, that is the best approach. This is just to allow them to get more information and make a more ‘finalized’ plan to put in front of the board for discussion.”