The city of Pacific is hoping to breathe new life into the historic Red Cedar Inn by converting the once-famed Route 66 roadside eatery into a visitors center, according to City Administrator Steve Roth.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to award a contract for the rehab of the Red Cedar Inn, which was built by brothers James and Bill Smith from red logs in 1934, two years after Route 66 came to town. The $2.2 million contract to remake the inn into a visitors center with a museum, gift shop and genealogy research center went to St. Louis-based Legacy Contracting Group, the lowest of three bidders.
RV Wagner Inc. submitted a base bid of $2.4 million, and Hankins Construction Co. submitted a bid of $2.37 million.
According to bid documents, Legacy Contracting Group is responsible for stabilizing the 3,690-square-foot structure, including making replacements in the log structure, light wood framing and concrete block foundations and also demolishing the existing north building addition, which was added in 1975. There is an additional 2,480 square feet in the basement.
In addition to installing all new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems throughout the existing building, the contracting group also will build a new north building, which will be two stories and have 2,286 square feet.
Roth said Monday the renovations would begin later this year in hopes of being completed sometime in the spring or summer of 2022, which would be just ahead of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.
“Route 66 is already a major tourism attraction, and of course the Red Cedar Inn is an iconic Route 66 property,” Roth said.
Mayor Steve Myers said although some will question spending millions on the renovation, he believes in the investment given his conversations with Robert Gehl of the Route 66 Association of Missouri, who said Red Cedar Inn will attract people not just from across the country but around the world.
“We’ve seen them come through town, motorcyclists from the Netherlands, China, Japan, all around the world. They’ll come through in big groups,” Myers said. “They rent them in Chicago and head out to California. And one of their very first stops is the largest, longest incorporated stretch in Pacific.”
But they’ve arrived in town to find Red Cedar shut down, Myers said. “We’re going to capture the tourism that is coming through already, and now we’re just going to make it a stop where they say, ‘Wow,’ ” he said. “They go home and tell their friends, ‘You’ve got to go see this. It’s one of the coolest places along Route 66.’ ”
Myers hopes it will be a major attraction for the city, which could help make up for an opportunity missed with the 2017 solar eclipse.
“When the eclipse was coming, they said you’ve got to make provisions, you’ve got to make T-shirts, you’ve got to have all these places for people to stay because the folks are coming,” he said. “Well, some cities took advantage of that and made those provisions, and they reaped the benefits because folks did come to those cities. We didn’t really do much about it, and so the opportunity came and went. The 100th anniversary in 2026, people are telling me that they’re coming. And when they come this time, we’re going to be ready.”
The rehab is the city’s largest project since the $4 million expansion of city hall, according to Alderman Herb Adams, who was mayor when the new city hall opened in 2012.
“There are many buildings that, had we had the passion and concern for our history that we have today, those buildings would still be standing,” Adams said, citing the city’s historic train depot, which was demolished shortly after being abandoned by the Frisco railroad in 1976.
Alderman Andrew Nemeth said the Red Cedar Inn project sat for several years after the city purchased the building for $290,000 in 2017. He said city officials decided to pursue the rehab during the COVID-19 pandemic and met monthly for nearly a year with a goal of awarding a contract in May.
“Luckily, our finances are strong enough that we’re able to afford it, which is even more appealing,” he said.
Monday night the board also appointed Audrey Myers and Amelia Timms to the Meramec Valley Historical Museum & Genealogy Society Board. Mayor Myers did not take part in the discussion of Audrey Myers because she is married to his cousin. The museum will be part of the Red Cedar project.
Although it can’t use the money for construction at the Red Cedar Inn, Pacific is considering using some of what it receives from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the facility’s operating costs.
Opening soon after Prohibition ended, the Red Cedar Inn was an “atmospheric, full-service restaurant serving cocktails,” according to the National Park Service. It became popular with travelers and celebrities like St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Klinger and his Hall-of-Fame friends Dizzy Dean and Ted Williams.
With the exception of two modest additions in the back, park service officials said the former restaurant’s interior and exterior look very much like they did in the 1930s. This includes peeled cedar posts, a 1930s barbecue shack, square red cedar logs that are “V” notched in the corners and lines of wide, white chinking.
The Smith brothers who built the inn reportedly made their living selling bootlegged liquor from the family’s farm in Villa Ridge and “intentionally selected rustic materials to reflect Missouri’s pioneer days” and in hopes of “catching the eyes of tourists eager to experience some local color,” according to park service officials.
When Prohibition ended, the two brothers opened legal taverns and also built the inn near Pacific. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 but closed for good as a restaurant in 2005.
Eventually the two brothers turned the inn’s management over to James Smith II, who operated the business for the next four decades.
James Smith II; his wife, Katherine Brinkman Smith; and their son, James Smith III, ran the business until 1972. The Red Cedar was closed from 1972 until 1987, when James Smith III reopened the business.