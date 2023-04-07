The Pacific Board of Aldermen postponed approval of a handbook for newly elected officials at their meeting Tuesday after a resident raised concerns about the document, with some city officials bringing up concerns of their own and others defending the handbook’s intent.
“Frankly, I’ll just sum it up, it doesn’t work and it’s a silly idea in terms of the way that it’s been put forth,” Gary Meadows said during the public participation period of the meeting, adding that, while the first section of the handbook contains some errors, it also includes valuable information.
“Then we get to sections two and three and it just goes off the rails,” said Meadows, who is Alderman-elect Anna Meadows’ father.
The proposed handbook included a section outlining circumstances when a board or commission chairperson, Board of Aldermen liaison, or the city administrator “may recommend consideration of a member’s removal to the mayor and/or Board of Aldermen.” Reasons for removal could include “inappropriate and/or malicious use of social media,” “continuous absences from all regularly scheduled meetings,” “misconduct at meetings,” “neglect of duty,” and “ineligible to serve,” according to the draft handbook.
“These are all incredibly vague, completely unenforceable. The fact is even aldermen, as I’m sure you agree, have the right to speak out, especially when they have strong feelings about something. Sometimes feelings will get hurt. So be it,” said Meadows.
“But that doesn’t in any way lead to the idea that aldermen should be punished for speaking out, whether in public or otherwise, and the idea that this board or the administration is going to come forward and say ‘You misbehaved, we’re going to try to get you out of here.’ It’s ridiculous.”
City Administrator Steve Roth took issue with Meadows’ characterization of the handbook, however, saying “this idea that this would be some type of power play, it’s just madness to me,” and suggesting that if anyone was being “ridiculous,” it was Meadows.
“There’s been information circulating in the community that alleges that this document is some sort of egregious trespass of my authority. It’s frankly ridiculous and not true, and I wanted to address that,” Roth said.
Saying there has been no change to the process for removing an alderman from office for decades, Roth said it was “just flat untrue” that he would pick and choose among elected officials.
Roth said in his 18 years working in city government, he’s never seen a formal complaint filed against an elected official. If it did happen, he said, it would be a serious matter and city staff would be obliged to review the complaint and forward it to the city attorney. It would then be up to the Board of Aldermen to make any final decisions.
“I’ve said as long as I’ve been in this role, in whatever city I’ve served, staff is not political,” Roth said.
“We don’t get involved in politics. When do you see me up here participating in a legislative decision? It doesn’t happen. I don’t do it. There’s debate among the board, there was debate tonight. Did I say a word? Of course not. It’s not my role.”
Besides Meadows, several of the elected officials at Tuesday’s meeting also questioned aspects of the proposed handbook, although none implied it contained anything nefarious.
Noting that he is on the city’s Administrative Committee that devised the draft handbook, Alderman James Cleeve nonetheless said the document was not ready for approval.
“There are, from my count today, 23 things that need to be changed in it still, and I just think that it’s not really ready for the board to act on,” he said.
Cleeve also came to Roth’s defense, saying from what he can tell Roth always acts in the best interest of the city.
Cleeve said when he was first elected, he struggled at doing the job simply because he didn’t know some basics of what it entailed, and it was a good idea to provide newcomers some information. Alderman Scott Lesh disagreed, saying it is important for new aldermen to learn for themselves how to do the job, but Cleeve and Lesh agreed that the document should be separated into two distinct pieces — an introductory handbook for newly elected officials, and a code of conduct for all elected officials.
Lesh also asked if the draft handbook came about by simply adopting the wording used by another city. Mayor Heather Filley said the city “did not reinvent the wheel,” and “kind of took bits and pieces” from various other cities’ policies to create the proposed handbook.
Prior to the commission’s vote to table it, Roth said if it was true that the handbook was an attempt on his part to consolidate power, he would deserve to be fired, but reiterated that this wasn’t the case.
“Of course if the city administrator was behaving in the way some people say I am, he should instantly be removed. Of course. That’s not how I operate, and obviously I’m tired of being accused of it, and I’m just not going to stand and let it pass without it being addressed,” he said.
Despite describing the handbook as “a poorly conceived idea” in his remarks at the start of the meeting, Meadows acknowledged that it may not have been drafted with malicious intent.
“Maybe the intentions were good in the beginning, I don’t know, but it doesn’t work, so I would recommend against it,” he said.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to table approval of the proposed handbook and send it back to the Administrative Committee for further revisions.