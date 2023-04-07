The Pacific Board of Aldermen postponed approval of a handbook for newly elected officials at their meeting Tuesday after a resident raised concerns about the document, with some city officials bringing up concerns of their own and others defending the handbook’s intent.

“Frankly, I’ll just sum it up, it doesn’t work and it’s a silly idea in terms of the way that it’s been put forth,” Gary Meadows said during the public participation period of the meeting, adding that, while the first section of the handbook contains some errors, it also includes valuable information.