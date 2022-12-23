The Pacific Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Jan. 3 on whether to put a marijuana sales tax on the April ballot.
The bill on levying the sales tax of up to 3 percent had its first reading Tuesday. Mayor Heather Filley said discussion on the item is planned before the Jan. 3 vote.
The tax would require voter approval in the April 4 municipal election.
The ballot initiative approved statewide by voters in November adding adult-use recreational marijuana legalization to the Missouri Constitution gives cities an opportunity to tax cannabis sales up to 3 percent. The municipal tax would be in addition to regular sales taxes and the 6 percent state marijuana tax created by Amendment 3.
The Missouri Municipal League expects dozens of municipalities to ask voters to impose the tax, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In his memo to the aldermen, Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth wrote that the municipal league suggested the city could see annual revenue from the marijuana tax of $150,000.
“I feel that prediction may be a little high (no pun intended) but no question we would see some increase in revenues,” Roth wrote. “These additional funds would be a welcome boost to the City and would help in covering rising law enforcement costs, among other items.”
Should the aldermen approve putting the tax before voters, the city would release a fact sheet before the election, but would not campaign on the issue, Roth added.
The St. Clair Board of Aldermen voted Monday to put a similar 3-percent marijuana sales tax proposition on the April ballot.
Meanwhile, the topic of the additional sales tax has also been discussed by Washington city leaders. During Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council, members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission have proposed that, if approved by voters, the city earmark the sales tax revenue for the park system.
Additional information about that proposal is expected to come sometime in January.
The deadline for city governments to put the cannabis sales tax measure on the April ballot is Jan. 24.