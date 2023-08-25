After months of discussions, the Pacific Board of Aldermen voted down a plan last week to put a bond proposal to pay for a new $5 million pool on the November ballot. If the bond issue does end up making it to a ballot, it won’t be until April at the earliest.
Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve opened the discussion at the Aug. 15 board meeting, saying that based on recent events, he no longer supported a November ballot initiative. He added that Harold Selby, the new interim city administrator, should also be given a chance to get involved in discussions on a proposed new pool or improvement to the existing pool. Other aldermen echoed Cleeve’s sentiment.
“I believe we should pursue the course of saving money for a pool, and as we build up money for that, then look at renovating, expanding, updating, whatever it is. I don’t believe we should go for a tax increase to finance any improvements that we have to do on the pool,” said Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh.
Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal said he agreed. A major reason the board was considering putting the vote on the November ballot was timing: if work does not begin on the pool soon enough, it might have to remain closed for two summers. But the city also learned recently that despite needing some work, the pool will last at least another two years.
“Right now, let’s just go ahead, fix it as best we can, rather than lose two years of the pool, and hopefully we’ll have enough economic growth within the next two years to have the surplus to do the pool the way the city deserves,” Madrigal said.
Other aldermen discussed their reasons for backing off of putting the pool vote on the November ballot at the previous Board of Aldermen meeting Aug. 1.
Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley said he has been hearing from his constituents that the cost of the proposed pool seemed too high.
“And some of them question whether we should be spending that kind of money on a pool. That’s the voices I’m hearing,” he said. “A couple of them were willing to venture out and put a number. A couple million is something that they could be comfortable with. Certainly, they understand that the pool is of age and does need some work.”
A $5 million bond issue would be a lot for these residents to absorb on their property taxes, Presley said.
“These are mostly people on fixed income, so it’s not like they can just work harder, and they’ve worked all their lives to have their homes paid for, and now they’re being taxed almost out of their homes, and that’s their concern,” he said.
Presley additionally noted in his remarks Aug. 1 that the Meramec Valley R-III School District was also proposing a tax on the Aug. 8 ballot, and that operating levy increase did end up narrowly passing.
“I know that we were on a move and we were desiring to get this up and running, but I’m only concerned about the election and whether it has the legs to pass, just because of the voices I’m hearing,” Presley said.
Former City Administrator Steve Roth, whose resignation was effective Aug. 11, also spoke on the pool issue at the Aug. 1 meeting, noting that the city worked with the company Westport Pools “on a very limited basis” earlier this year to develop a preliminary concept for a $6 million pool. That proposal was the subject of online surveys and community forums this summer — and was already scaled down to a $5 million plan as a result.
“When Ryan Casserly from Westport came here on May 2 and showed the board the $6 million plan, I told the mayor, I told others, I told Ryan, ‘You say you can build that pool for $6 million? We’re going to hold you to it.’ And again, obviously, I won’t be here as this plays out, but whoever is in this seat, that’s how you should approach it,” Roth said.
“It’s not going to be a moving target,” he added. “You’re going to manage all of that contractually, so that everyone involved, the public and the board together, understands very clearly what you’re getting.”
Despite the possibility that costs of building a new pool could change significantly by the time the city revisits the issue and potentially puts it to voters, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously against putting the pool bond on the November ballot at the Aug. 15 meeting.
