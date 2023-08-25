Pacific pool plan rejected
Buy Now

An artist's rendering shows a $6 million pool concept proposed for Pacific earlier this year. After scaling down the proposal to a $5 million plan, the Pacific Board of Aldermen voted last week against putting a bond issue to pay for the pool on the November ballot, saying they’d heard from constituents that the proposal was too costly.

 Courtesy of City of Pacific

After months of discussions, the Pacific Board of Aldermen voted down a plan last week to put a bond proposal to pay for a new $5 million pool on the November ballot. If the bond issue does end up making it to a ballot, it won’t be until April at the earliest.

Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve opened the discussion at the Aug. 15 board meeting, saying that based on recent events, he no longer supported a November ballot initiative. He added that Harold Selby, the new interim city administrator, should also be given a chance to get involved in discussions on a proposed new pool or improvement to the existing pool.  Other aldermen echoed Cleeve’s sentiment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.