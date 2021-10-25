The Pacific Board of Aldermen approved the subdivision of an approximately 80-acre property along Hogan Road in Pacific during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The property, which is owned by Jim Wootten, will now become two separate lots, one of 20.06 acres and another of 60.11 acres. Wootten said he does not yet know what he’ll do with the property and previously said he doesn’t anticipate making a decision for another six to 12 months.
“We’ve been marketing the property for a little over a year,” Wootten said at a planning and zoning meeting last month. “We’ve had some preliminary discussions, but nothing has come to fruition.”
At the meeting, the commission voted unanimously to recommend that the board of aldermen approve the subdivision, and the board followed that recommendation with a 5-0 vote. Ward 1 Alderman Gregg Rahn was absent.
The property is zoned C-2, which allows for a variety of commercial uses, such as big-box stores like Walmart or J.C. Penney, as well as auto shops, restaurants and hotels. City Administrator Steve Roth said there have been talks about putting a hotel in that location in past years as well.