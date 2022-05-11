The Pacific Board of Aldermen at its May 3 meeting unanimously approved an ordinance to endorse the newly created Pacific Police Officers Support Fund and allow it to use the Pacific Police Department logo.
The support fund was established to support and improve the overall wellbeing of Pacific Police Department officers and their families, according to the group’s mission statement. This means supporting officers financially in ways the city can’t afford to and fostering a relationship between community members and police, said Vice President Beth Bowers. She did not give specifics.
“We’re following in the footsteps of the Eureka Police Officers Support Fund,” President Darin Skaggs said. “They’re kind of our role models.”
In Eureka, the support fund has paid for tourniquets for police officers to carry while on duty, hydraulic jacks for their cars, medical expenses when they are injured on the job and college scholarships for their children, according to Theresa Arnett, treasurer and secretary with the Eureka fund.
“We’re looking forward to bringing unity between the community and the police department,” Skaggs said.