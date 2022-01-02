Pacific city employees are getting pay raises of at least 2.5 percent after a vote Tuesday by the Pacific Board of Aldermen.
The board voted unanimously to approve a plan aimed at keeping the city competitive in recruiting and retaining staff. In total, the pay raises will increase the city’s payroll budget by $387,717.
The raises will go into effect Jan. 3, when the first pay period of 2022 begins.
Entry-level pay for police officers will increase nearly $3 per hour, from $21.75 to $24.50, or $50,960 annually. Officers toward the bottom of the scale will receive pay increases of $2.69 per hour, bringing them to $25 hourly. Officers at the higher end of the scale are receiving an additional $1 per hour plus the 2.5 percent increase.
That $1 increase, according to a staff memo, is designed to accommodate the elimination of holiday pay, which had previously been awarded as additional pay at the end of the year. Instead, officers who work holidays will receive a premium of either double time or time and a half, plus an additional day off later.
The city also is hiring a new police officer under the plan, bringing the department to 19 full-time officers.
In the city’s communications department, which includes 911 dispatchers, entry-level hourly pay is being increased from $17 to $19 an hour. Existing department staff will receive a $1 pay increase, plus 2.5 percent. The department’s supervisor hourly rate will go from $24.05 to $26 an hour.
General administration department employees at the higher end of the scale will receive a 2.5 percent increase, and office staff will receive a $3 hourly increase.
In the public works department, employees at the higher end of the scale will also receive a 2.5 percent increase. Employees at the lower end of the scale will receive $1 more per hour. Other public works department employees will be given varying pay adjustments based on years of service, job classifications and other factors.
Some notable salaries include Police Chief Scott Melies, who will earn $82,000 annually under this plan; City Collector Debbie Kelley, who will earn $43,000 annually; and City Clerk Kimberly Barfield, who will earn $74,833 annually.
The city will pay for these increases using the city’s general revenue fund; the Proposition P half-cent sales tax that funds public safety and police; water and sewer user charge revenue and a transportation sales tax.
“This is a hefty increase and no doubt pushes the budget to some degree,” City Administrator Steve Roth wrote in a report to the board. “However, our revenues have also shown significant growth, and I feel the city in general is in position to support such increases. We also recognize a clear need to stay competitive in the current economic environment, and we feel this plan accomplishes that.”