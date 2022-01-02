The city of Pacific gave the green light for a proposed boutique hotel to be built in the old Meramec Valley Community School building.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit at its meeting last week.
Lisa and Tony Troglio asked the city for a conditional use permit to allow them to build a 4,300-square-foot event center, 22-room boutique hotel and a 40- to 50-person craft cocktail lounge with a courtyard inside the former home of the Meramec Valley Community School at 413 W. Union Street.
The couple plans to purchase the building from TriStar Properties of St. Louis and rename it “The Pacific School Hotel.”
Plans call for an upscale bar and a display of sculptures within the hotel, which will be marketed as a venue for weddings and other events.
“There will be a surprise around every corner,” Lisa Troglio said in a presentation to the city’s planning and zoning commission.