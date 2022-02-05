The Pacific Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the final plat for The Manors at Brush Creek residential subdivision at its meeting Tuesday night.
Manors at Brush Creek is a planned 11.5-acre, 45-home residential community that Chesterfield-based McBride Homes plans to build in Pacific along Lamar Parkway near the Union Pacific Railroad. The residential community garnered significant controversy over the summer when area residents voiced concerns at a series of public hearings about housing density and additional traffic the subdivision is expected to bring.
After those hearings, the board voted unanimously to approve a zoning reclassification to make the subdivision possible. Since then, some of the disgruntled residents have formed a nonprofit, Pacific Zoning Matters, to oppose the project and have sent a notice through their attorney threatening legal action.
Tuesday, the aldermen allowed the subdivision to clear a bureaucratic hurdle, with one stipulation. They added an amendment, which was proposed during the previous meeting, that required McBride to eliminate four parking spaces along Old Gray Summit Road that neighbors had complained about.
The vote came after a lengthy debate, though. Before the vote, Acting Mayor Herb Adams suggested the city table the matter and, through its attorneys, negotiate with McBride and see if the company would be willing to give up some of its land so the city could add additional turn lanes to Old Gray Summit Road, which he hoped would ease traffic.
Other aldermen pushed back saying it would be going back on the city’s word. The rezoning classification was approved months ago; this final plat is simply a bureaucratic measure. Early construction already has begun.
“A deal’s a deal,” Ward 1 Aldmerman Butch Frick said. “Once you start doing this, you’re sending a message to every other developer that we aren’t really acting in good faith.”
“The ramifications are immense, not just to that developer, but to all developers,” Frick said. Instead, he suggested that the board still approve the deal and then ask the developer afterward, so that it doesn’t appear as though the city is trying to intimidate the developer into complying, but rather asking it to consider the changes.
Adams denied that he would use tabling the subdivision as leverage. However, he stood by his suggestion that the city table the matter, and emphasized that he wasn’t suggesting the city reject the final plat.
Frick also said that he thinks having attorneys speak to the developer should be the “last resort.”
McBride Homes lead developer Chris Cutler, who was at the meeting, said the company was not opposed to considering the change.
“We are at the finish line here. We have a lot of things hinging on your decision here to finalize this plat,” he said. “All I would say is, I’m not opposed to taking a look at what you’re asking, but I would also appreciate if you guys would go ahead and vote tonight to push this plat forward.”
Cutler said that he thought McBride Homes had made a lot of concessions for the city.
Frick and the other aldermen convinced Adams to approve the plat and the vote was unanimous. Immediately after, the board unanimously voted to ask the city attorney and the city engineer to approach McBride and ask them to consider the change.