Proposed Improvements Include Updates To Pacific's Community Park Pool
A $8.4 million master plan unanimously approved by the Pacific board of aldermen last month details major upgrades to its six parks.
“I am tremendously excited because (the plan) ... focuses on individual parks and what the needs are,” Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said. “It also is focusing on what our citizens want and need.”
Myers said the 65-page plan was developed by Scott Emmelkamp, of St. Louis-based Planning Design Studio.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the contract cost the city $38,831.
The plan identifies capital improvement projects and funding strategies for Community Park, Blackburn Park, Adam’s Garden, Jensen’s Point Park and Red Cedar Inn, and Liberty Field Park.
Plan Details
The recommended improvements would be done in phases — the first for the next one to three years, the second for the next three to six years and the third for the next six to 10 years.
The most expensive projects are the $1.5 million renovation of the Community Park pool and the continued implementation of the separate Red Cedar Inn Master Plan, which includes a potential $1.5 million museum and welcome center.
Other first phase improvements for Community Park include a paved walking trail, new playground equipment and two sand volleyball courts, which collectively would cost up to $650,000.
In the second phase, the ballfields, parking lots, pavilions and dog park would get up to $650,000 in improvements.
The third phase would update the tennis courts and construct a multi-use court, which combined would cost $350,000 to $1 million.
The first phase plans for Liberty Field Park would cost up to $500,000 and include a playground and covered dining area, and updates to the shelter and sports fields.
The second phase projects are a trail connecting Brush Creek to the Meramec Greenway, a gravel parking lot, reconfiguring the park’s entryway and other trail improvements, all of which will cost $175,000 to $400,000.
The third phase would cost up to $150,000 and will improve accessibility to the rodeo area and add an Olive Street entrance.
At Blackburn Park, city leaders hope for largely cosmetic improvements costing up to $200,000, including a nature trail connecting to nearby Adam’s Park.
In the second phase, officials would spend $45,000 to $150,000 on the park’s memorial, interpretive signage, parking lot and picnic area.
Improvements to the storage area and replacing fencing, which will cost up to $100,000, are slated for phase three.
Adam’s Garden will get up to $100,000 for educational signage and a gazebo, and to create the aforementioned trail linking to Blackburn Park.
Other plans include up to $150,000 for new restrooms and a structure over the existing picnic tables.
In the third phase, officials would spend up to $300,000 to replace the fence, improve the parking lot and relocate the Adam’s Garden sign.
First phase recommendations for Jensen’s Point and the Red Cedar Inn are cleaning the historic pavilion, repairing the overlook, improving the steps and adding a shade pavilion to the lower picnic area, all expected to cost up to $350,000.
The second phase calls for a trail connecting to the future Great Rivers Greenway regional trail and adding an access route to the overlook and a small playground. These projects would cost up to $700,000.
Roth said the projects will be funded primarily through the a sales tax, with larger projects using either the capital improvements sales tax or general fund.”
Community Response
Of 200 citizens surveyed in January and February 2020, 76 percent identified as residents and 24 percent identified as non-resident park users.
Sixteen percent reported they visited the parks a few times per week, while 14 percent said they use them once per week; 37 percent said a few times per month; 29 percent said a few times per year; and 5 percent reported they seldom visited the parks.
Community Park was the most visited, with 88 percent of respondents reporting they had visited. Both Jensen’s Point and Adam’s Garden were visited by less than 5 percent of users.
In December, Emmelkamp suggested the improvements begin with Community Park. No definite details have been announced on the implementation of the plan.