With $500,000 set aside for the city’s Red Cedar Inn project, $1.45 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act and several big road projects, the Pacific Board of Aldermen adopted a more than $22 million budget June 7.
City Administrator Steve Roth described the budget as “the biggest, most complicated budget the city has ever put together,” at a budget workshop with city staff, the mayor and Board of Aldermen on May 23. “It’s going to be a big year — lots and lots of moving parts.”
That workshop was held in advance of the Board of Aldermen considering and voting on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. The city plans to spend $22.29 million.
Among those expenditures is money for the Red Cedar Inn, a project the city kicked off in May 2021 after it purchased the historic Route 66 landmark. Pacific plans to use a $2 million loan to convert the space into a visitors center, museum, genealogy research station, gift shop and the focal point of Pacific’s tourism industry. The renovations are underway.
The approved budget has appropriated $291,000 out of its tourism fund to establish the museum and furnish the facility. It also includes $163,000 — plus $60,000 — as a payment on the loan with a 2.5 percent interest rate. The city will be responsible for another $162,304 payment every year until 2041.
Other big spending projects in the budget include a series of road projects, such as the $1.25 million Denton Road bridge replacement, $980,000 improvements to Highway N and new connections to the West Osage Street sidewalks. These will be paid for partly through federal aid and partly through the city’s transportation fund.
The budget also outlines how the city plans to fund this spending plan.
The city funds its programs and services through three kinds of taxes: property, sales and gross receipts.
Through property tax, which requires residents to pay a percentage of the assessed valuation of their property, city staff anticipates Pacific receiving $719,000, according to this budget. This is up from the fiscal year 2022, when the city collected $669,930 in property taxes. This is based on the valuations given by the Franklin County and St. Louis County assessors.
The total assessed valuation of the city’s real estate and personal property was $152.78 million, according to the budget. Property assessed valuation typically increases as real estate sales prices increase, but they’re not the same. Assessed valuation lags behind market changes.
Sales tax is the largest piece of the pie. Through the city’s various sales taxes, the city has received $438,678 between January and May, according to the budget. This is on pace to surpass calendar year 2021’s sales tax revenue — $1.065 million — by around $400,000.
The city is thrilled to see this number rise, as it means that local businesses are earning more money.
“The picture I see is there’s just a real diversity of sales tax generators,” Roth said, at the May 23 workshop. Among them are grocers, restaurants, convenience stores and manufacturing.
He said that while Pacific doesn’t have the big box stores and therefore is “somewhat retail sales tax poor” for a city its size, the fact that sales tax revenue is increasing means its financial health doesn’t rely on one sector. Not relying on retail, he noted, helped the city fare through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am bracing for a downturn. I just am,” Roth said. “And we hope it doesn’t happen, but I do think we’re pretty insulated against it.”
The third major revenue generator is gross receipts, or money brought from city fees and the like. Pacific anticipates earning $1.32 million in fiscal year 2023.
What’s most unique about this year’s revenues, however, is money received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program enacted by Congress designed to help the country deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city received $1.45 million in federal funding through the program and allocated a good chunk of it in this budget.
It allocated $600,000 for a new police communications system; $250,000 to replace water meters in Pacific; $140,000 on sewer and water system mapping; $50,000 to be spent on the city park’s tennis court; $50,000 on re-striping Birk Circle; $40,000 on pavement repair at Liberty Field; $30,000 to make Liberty Field more accessible to people with disabilities; $10,000 to reseal and restripe ADAMs Garden and Blackburn Park; $20,000 to make Hawthorne Pond more disability-accessible; and $750,000 for to-be-determined future stormwater projects.
Roth said the city plans to allocate the rest of that funding by the end of the calender year.
The full budget can be found online at pacificmissouri.com.