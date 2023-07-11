Plans for a new apartment complex on Washington’s east side took a step forward this week as the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved rezoning and annexation requests for the project.
Ed Schmelz, owner of Union-based ELS Properties, asked the city to rezone a 16.15-acre parcel of land off of East Fifth Street, north of Hoffmann-Hillermann Nursery & Florist near Highway 100, and to annex an adjacent 19.4 acres to the east, to allow for construction of one of the largest apartment complexes in the city, expected to comprise nearly 200 units. The development would potentially include a mix of duplexes, townhomes and apartment buildings, but would all be rental units.
Although the commission recommended approval of both requests, some of the commissioners had questions about Schmelz’s plans for the 196 units to potentially be built on the property. Those plans have not been approved yet, and the rezoning and annexation still need to be approved by the Washington City Council at its July 17 meeting before they are final.
Commissioner John Borgmann said he was in favor of the rezoning and annexation, but had some concerns about access into and out of the development, as well as its density.
While a preliminary plat for the development has not been approved, a map submitted with the rezoning and annexation request showed two entrances to the complex from Fifth Street. Borgmann pointed out, however, there was only one way in and out of the eastern half of the complex, where the map showed more than 100 units projected to be built.
“I’m not opposed to it, but I am opposed to having that much density and only one way in and one way out,” Borgmann said.
In response to Borgmann’s concerns, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the plans meet the city’s fire code requirements, and also noted that there have been some discussions with Hoffmann-Hillermann Nursery & Florist about the possibility of building an entrance at the south side of the development.
As for Borgmann’s concern about the density of the development, later in the discussion, Cameron Lueken, of Wunderlich Surveying & Engineering, noted that 26 out of the 35.5 acres, or 73 percent of the proposed complex, would remain as green space.
Lueken also addressed a concern about water detention raised by Commissioner Mark Kluesner, noting that the proposed development is somewhat unusual in that there are no residential structures downhill from it. There are two creeks that converge to the north of the proposed complex where stormwater could drain to, Lueken noted, and the plans should meet the city’s requirements.
“I think it’s going to put more stress on that Highway 100-Fifth Street intersection up there if you put that many people in there,” said Commissioner Mike Wood. “That intersection gets backed up now already.”
Commissioner Chuck Watson echoed Wood’s concerns, but Maniaci said the city is working to address the issue.
“We’ve already identified that with MoDOT about possibly adding a turn lane and fixing that light there,” Maniaci said.
Schmelz, whose developments in Washington also include the Shoe Factory Lofts on West Second Street and One Hundred West on Highway 100, said that if his plans for the development off of Fifth Street move forward, it will be his largest development in the city.
“Shoe Factory is 85 units, so it will definitely be bigger than that, and One Hundred West is only 154 units, so it will definitely be bigger than those,” Schmelz said, adding that the location poses some challenges.
“I mean, obviously the topography of the site is very challenging, it’s very steep,” he said. “There’s some floodplain issues in the bottom that we’ll have to work around, but ultimately, you can’t beat the location.”
Schmelz said there is a need for more rental units in Washington.
“We get bombarded with phone calls on a daily basis from people looking for a nice place in Washington,” he said.
As far as a construction timeline, Schmelz said he hopes to start removing trees from the property sometime this fall and begin work on grading and utilities in the spring.
“It would probably be a year to a year and a half before we’d have any units coming online,” he said.
Both the rezoning and annexation still need to be approved by the Washington City Council, which next meets July 17, before they are finalized.
