People gather for OxFest
People gather in lawn chairs at the Washington Fairgrounds Sept. 18, 2021, to listen to music at OxFest. Gates opened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the first band beginning their performance at noon.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

OxFest, a music festival that has generated tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington City Park fairgrounds.

Six bands will perform throughout the day, with the headliner, St. Louis-based Rockin’ Chair, performing a tribute to the Eagles. Gates to the festival open at 11:30 a.m.