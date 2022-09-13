OxFest, a music festival that has generated tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington City Park fairgrounds.
Six bands will perform throughout the day, with the headliner, St. Louis-based Rockin’ Chair, performing a tribute to the Eagles. Gates to the festival open at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased online at oxfestmusicfestival.org, at the Bank of Washington or at the Bank of Franklin County. Those purchasing tickets online can use the code “United” and $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Franklin County Area United Way.
This year’s OxFest will include a free “Kids’ Zone” with a gaming trailer, monkey bus and other children’s activities like face painting. Children 12 and under will not be charged an admission fee.
Another new event this year is a Poker Run with a $400 payout for the winning hand. The poker run will be held simultaneously with OxFest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds.