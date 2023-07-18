A St. Clair man sustained minor injuries after a Jeep he was driving overturned Saturday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Jeep Compass was traveling westbound on Highway WW near Emily Road outside of St. Clair when it traveled off the right side of the highway at 7:50 p.m. The driver, Bobbie Campbell, 49, of St. Clair, overcorrected, returned to the road, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned, the patrol reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.