Sullivan Bank in Union has announced the promotions of two staff members.
Glenn Overschmidt was promoted from branch manager to the executive regional manager role, according to a bank news release. Amber Kinsey will take over the position Overschmidt is leaving.
Raised in Union, Overschmidt attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Union High School in 1987. He went on to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia and graduated from banking graduate school at the University of Colorado in 2004.
Overschmidt has served as a president of the Union Chamber of Commerce, and was a charter board member of the Union Senior Center. He has also been involved in Jaycees, Rotary and Sons of the American Legion.
Kinsey, the new branch manager, graduated from UHS in 1997 and earned an associate degree from East Central College. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis in 2004.
Kinsey has worked her way up the branch managerial ladder, starting as a teller before becoming the teller supervisor, then financial service representative, branch operations officer and loan coordinator.
“I love how everyone is treated like family here,” she is quoted in the release. “The whole bank will come together to help support and celebrate their employees, whether it’s through hardships, job training/education, or reaching amazing milestones in your life, everyone here has each other’s back.”