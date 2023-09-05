Over 100 people attended the inaugural Overdose Awareness Day event in Union Thursday.
Aug. 31 is internationally recognized as Overdose Awareness Day, and this year, Christa Harmon, founder and president of Mid-Mo Addiction Awareness Group (MAAG), decided to host a gathering that would both honor those who lost their lives to substance abuse disorder and provide information and resources to the community.
“They’re all someone’s someone,” Harmon said, “and they all matter.”
The event was held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the old county courthouse in Union. PreventEd, Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition, Preferred Family Healthcare, Compass Health Network and Franklin County Community Resources United to Stop Heroin (CRUSH) assisted MAAG at the event by handing out educational materials, as well as the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
“You have to be willing to talk about it,” Harmon said. “If you talk about it, then it makes people that are going through it feel more comfortable. They may not know where to turn, where to go or who to talk to.”
MAAG also provided white paper luminaries with cut-out hearts and invited people to write the name of someone who overdosed.
By the end of the evening, 54 luminaries lined the steps and sidewalk of the courthouse.
In addition to the luminaries, MAAG set up memorial photos of individuals who lost their lives to overdoses. The memorials were submitted to MAAG’s website by loved ones. MAAG displays these photos in a commemorative video on the website and the physical versions at their events.
Sierra Sparks, of Sullivan, said she attended the event to honor those who passed away and get information and Narcan for some of her friends who she was concerned about.
“An event like this brings a lot of awareness,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize what a big deal it is.”
MAAG Vice President Teresa Whalen said she was an addict for 20 years, and has been clean for four and a half years. She said she joined MAAG to stay active in her recovery and give back to others.
Whalen said she was glad the event was well-attended.
“I tell people there’s no shame in coming up and taking, you know, Narcan,” she said. “It could be for your family or it could be for your friends.”
Whalen said she keeps Narcan on her at all times because it could help a person in an emergency.
“If one little box in my purse or glove box or in my toolbox will save someone’s life, I will always carry it with me,” she said.
MAAG is a non-profit organization, based in Sullivan, dedicated to raising awareness, increasing education and ending stigma about substance abuse disorder in Franklin, Crawford and Gasconade counties. In addition to hosting substance use disorder awareness walks and giving out educational materials, MAAG also created a “Within These Walls” camper which is used to show people clues that someone they know is using drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.