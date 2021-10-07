After initially planning to not cause any street closures, the Oct. 17 Out of the Darkness Walk is making some adjustments because of its popularity.
The walk had 504 walkers signed up as of Sept. 21, with another 200 expected to sign up by the event, race organizer Amanda Egli wrote in an email to City Clerk Jonita Copeland. For safety reasons, Egli requested the city close the block of West Park Avenue in front of the large pavilion in City Park as the walkers start.
“I will be doing a staggered start so that all 500-plus people are not being released at once, but I still feel it would be safer to do that with no traffic coming through at that time,” Egli wrote.
The numbers had increased to 605 participants and 58 teams by Monday. The Union event has raised $43,621, well above its initial goal of $25,000.
The city’s personnel, finance and public works committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, agreed to Egli’s request at its Monday meeting.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen it was originally the city’s suggestion to Egli to close streets including North Christina Avenue to set up the stage for the event.
“She came back with a plan to set up a stage in the green space in the park, facing Park Avenue,” he said.
The city will close West Park Avenue from the crosswalk near the Splash-N-Swimplex parking lot west to the intersection with Memorial Parkway.
“She’s said it will be for about 2 ½ hours,” Zimmermann said.
Police didn’t have an issue with the closure, Zimmermann said.
Egli, who is chairing the walk separate from her duties as executive director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, did not attend the meeting because of a meeting on volunteer training with a representative from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which oversees the walk.
It’s particularly important to Egli because of the suicide of her father when she was 15.
The experience led Egli to take part in AFSP walks, though she previously had to go at least as far as Creve Coeur to attend.
Registration for the Union event starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, with the walk at 3 p.m.
The 3-mile walk will follow West Park Road by the industrial park, turn left onto Independence Drive, then left on Main Street before returning to the park area on Washington Avenue.
For more information on the walk, visit afsp.org/FranklinCoMO or contact Egli at 636-466-2076 or amandaegli@yahoo.com.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).