It has been nearly 59,000 days since the 19-year-old German immigrant Charles Facius joined the Union army and marched away from his home in rural Franklin County to fight in the American Civil War. Despite the passage of time, Facius’ surviving descendants are hoping to ensure that his name will never be forgotten.
“I am glad that I can see him get his place in history, not only able to be remembered as a name, but for what he did during his life,” said Patricia “Patty” Eggers, the great-great-granddaughter of Facius, who was Franklin County’s longest surviving Civil War veteran when he died in 1939.
Eggers will travel from her home in Kansas to be in Leslie on Saturday, June 25, when the Sons of Union Veterans officially recognize Facius as the county’s last surviving veteran from a war that killed 620,000 soldiers.
The Sons of Union Veterans are inviting the public to join them as they hold a Last Soldier Rededication Ceremony at Facius’ grave site 1 p.m., June 25.
Facius died in October 1939 at the age of 97 from kidney failure and is buried in the St. John’s United Church of Christ Casco cemetery, 245 St. John’s E and R Church Road, in Leslie.
During the ceremony, an official “Last Soldier Commemorative Marker” from The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be dedicated. Also participating in the ceremony will be: The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War from the Francis Wilhelmi Camp 17; The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War; The Turner Brigade - Missouri Volunteers Civil War Reenacting Organization; and the New Haven American Legion Post 366, which conducted the military rites at Charles’ funeral in 1939.
The first Dedication Ceremony was held in June of 2007, with the family providing their own bronze plaque memorializing the event.
“I am hoping this is something that someone may want to attend and be a part of,” said Eggers, a self-described lover of history who has archived dozens of documents and photographs that chronicle Facius’ life, including his immigration to the United States from Germany, his life as a soldier in the Civil War, his time in a prisoner of war camp, and his life after the Civil War.
“His story is an amazing story,” Eggers said.
Born in Luebbecke, Germany — about 300 miles north of Washington’s Sister City of Marbach, Germany — on May 11, 1842, Facius was the fourth of 10 children born to August Frederich William Facius and Catherine Elizabeth Eitner.
In 1857, Facius traveled as a 15-year-old servant aboard the passenger ship, Achilles. After the nine weeks and three day journey across the Atlantic, the family Facius was serving arrived in New Orleans and moved inland to St. Louis.
A few years later, Facius was living near Bay in Gasconade County before ultimately moving to Port Hudson in Franklin County.
At the age of 19, Facius enlisted in the Union Army on October 1, 1861, as a private in United States Reserve Corps Infantry Company E of the 4th Regiment.
“I think one of the most amazing things about it all is that he enlisted to fight in the Civil War, but had only been in the United States for about four years,” Eggers said. “I think about how much he must have believed in America that he would enlist after having only lived here such a short time.”
According Walt Larson, a former mayor who is also a longtime Washington-area historian and author, Facius’ enlistment came after President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation that the nation needed 75,000 volunteers to serve in the military for three months, for action against the southern states that were in open rebellion.
Missouri was to furnish four regiments, a total of 4,000 men. However, 4,500 men ultimately enlisted and many more wished to enlist. Early in May 1861, authority was given to enroll a “Reserve Corps.”
The total volunteers and Reserve Corps was to be no more than 10,000 men, but by the time Facius enlisted that number had been eclipsed to nearly 11,000.
“Germans made up about 75 percent of the Reserve Corps,” Larson wrote in a 2013 article in The Missourian. Facius served in the corps until he mustered out, or was discharged, in January 1862. He reenlisted on Feb. 13, 1862, in St. Charles, serving as a bugler with the Missouri Volunteer Infantry. He would remain a bugler throughout the war.
“We actually had his bugle until it was stolen in the late 1990s,” Eggers said. “The family had kept it and it had been handed down generation to generation.”
As a member of the infantry, family records show that Facius served in many battles, including the Battle of Pea Ridge, near Fayetteville, Arkansas. The battle, which culminated in a Union victory, saw more than 3,000 men killed in action and the Confederate army retreat as far east as the Mississippi River, never again attempting to reclaim northwestern Arkansas and southern Missouri.
Facius also participated in the Siege of Corinth, which saw Union forces complete a month-long siege of the Mississippi city. In May 1862, Corinth was home to a junction of two vital railroads, which former Confederate Secretary of War LeRoy Pope Walker called the “vertebrae of the Confederacy.”
Ultimately, the Confederate army withdrew from the city and Corinth became a base of operations from which future U.S. President General Ulysses S. Grant was able to further his campaign to seize control of the Mississippi River Valley.
Facius also saw combat in the Battle of Stones River, also known as the Battle of Murfreesboro. This battle, which had 24,645 casualties, ranks sixth for most casualties of all Civil War battles, trailing only Gettysburg, 51,118 casualties; Chickamauga, 34,624 casualties; Spotsylvania Court House, 31,086 casualties; Chancellorsville, 30,500 casualties; and the Wilderness, 28,699 casualties.
Though the Battle of Stones River was deadly, Civil War historians say it was tactically inconclusive.
Five months after the Battle of Stones River, Facius was once again seeing combat, this time at the Battle of Chickamauga, which saw the Union army suffer “its most significant defeat” in the western theater of the American Civil War.
The western theater includes battles fought in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Battles that occurred in states east of the Appalachian Mountains are part of the war’s eastern theater, while battles that occurred west of the Mississippi River are considered part of the Trans-Mississippi Theater.
Facius’ final large-scale battle experience came in the Battle of Rocky Face Ridge, which occurred in May 1864 and is considered to be the first battle of General William T. Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign. In August 1864, according to documents found by Eggers, Facius was captured in Dalton, Georgia, where Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston’s army had once encamped in hopes of dispelling the Union forces and preventing the sacking of Atlanta.
“No prisoner of war records exist to prove his capture, but we do know there is a personal letter from his commanding officer, George M. Sisson,” Eggers said. “The letter states Charles was captured with him and was with him the entire time that he was captured.”
Sisson’s letter goes on to say that in 1865, Facius served on Brigadier General James H. Wilson’s raid through Alabama and Georgia. After being mustered out in July 1865, Facius reported to another infantry unit in Port Lavaca, Texas, in which he served until he was discharged on Christmas Day in Victoria, Texas.
“Facius served four years and 1 month in the Civil War,” Eggers said. Facius’ original discharge papers, personal letters, powder flask and Grand Army of the Republic ribbon have all been preserved by his family.
After the war, Facius returned to Port Hudson, where he worked as a farmer. He later married Anna Maria Christine Kampe (nee Nolting), a Civil War widow and mother of two children. They were married in April 1866 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, which is now St. John’s United Church of Christ Casco. The church dates back to 1848 and received its start from a number of the area’s German immigrants.
Eggers said her thoughts are often with her ancestors whenever she steps into the church as her feet retrace steps that her ancestor took for decades. He was a member there for 75 years and participated in the church choir and regularly played Taps at the church on the bugle.
“I think about that a lot,” Eggers said. “Am I sitting in the same pew that he did? Am I looking out the same window that he did? I definitely feel connected to him there.”